New England Patriots draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots:
Round 1 (No. 14 overall)
Round 2 (46)
Round 3 (76, from Panthers)
Round 4 (107, from Rams)
Round 4 (117)
Round 4 (135, compensatory)
Round 6 (184, from Raiders)
Round 6 (187, from Panthers)
Round 6 (192)
Round 6 (210, compensatory)
Round 7 (245, from Bills through Falcons)
New England Patriots' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 29 overall): Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga
2021 (No. 15 overall): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
2020 (No. 37 overall): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
2019 (No. 32 overall): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
2018 (No. 23 overall): Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New England