New England Patriots draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Nate Davis and Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots:

Round 1 (No. 14 overall)

Round 2 (46)

Round 3 (76, from Panthers)

Round 4 (107, from Rams)

Round 4 (117)

Round 4 (135, compensatory)

Round 6 (184, from Raiders)

Round 6 (187, from Panthers)

Round 6 (192)

Round 6 (210, compensatory)

Round 7 (245, from Bills through Falcons)

New England Patriots' last five top draft picks:

  • 2022 (No. 29 overall): Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga

  • 2021 (No. 15 overall): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

  • 2020 (No. 37 overall): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

  • 2019 (No. 32 overall): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

  • 2018 (No. 23 overall): Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New England