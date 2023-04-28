New England Patriots draft grades: Patriots earn an ‘A+’ for Christian Gonzalez pick

New England Patriots fans should be grinning ear-to-ear after a masterclass by coach Bill Belichick at the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Yes, there was a bit of concern when Belichick traded down from the No. 14 overall spot to No. 17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, particularly when cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were both still on the board.

But even after trading back, the Patriots still managed to come away with Gonzalez and an extra fourth-round draft pick (No. 120).

Gonzalez was projected as a top-10 player on most mock draft boards heading into the event. So the fact that he was still available that late for the Patriots is shocking. It’s an A-plus selection for Belichick, who managed to come away with an extra draft pick and a high-end draft prospect.

There is a new shutdown corner in Foxboro. Christian Gonzalez to the #Patriots. My number one PLAYER on my big board. Thrilled with the pick. https://t.co/ylJ0QQbMXK — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 28, 2023

The Patriots added size and physicality to a defensive backfield that already had Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones. Gonzalez joining the mix could turn the cornerback room into one of the most formidable groups in the entire league.

More Patriots News!

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez describes what he will bring to team WATCH: Highlights of Patriots' Christian Gonzalez in college Patriots select Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez with 17th overall pick

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire