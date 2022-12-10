New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Monday, December 12

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Prediction Game Preview

New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 12

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: New England Patriots (6-6), Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Can the Cardinals actually do anything right at home?

They were able to beat New Orleans back in Week 7, and … that’s it for the home wins this year. It might not seem like a big deal, but last year’s team that made the playoffs went just 3-5 in State Farm and is now just 1-9 in the last ten at home.

The Arizona defense continues to be a problem no matter where they play. The pass defense has been hit for 200 yards or more in five of the last six games, the front isn’t anything great against the run, and the inability to generate consistent takeaways is a problem.

Yes, New England has lost its last two games and needs this to get into the playoff chase, but the two losses came to Minnesota and Buffalo – no shame there.

By the way, it’s a solid 3-3 o the road so far, but …

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Arizona should be revitalized after the week off.

It had the date in Mexico City against San Francisco, came back and had the fight with the Chargers, and then came the desperately needed bye week.

On the flip side, throw in the tough 10-3 win over the Jets, and it’s been a fight over the last three weeks for the Patriots.

As good as they are defensively, they’re not great on third downs and have a big problem against teams that get going on the ground. They’re 0-4 against teams that come up with more than 101 yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona can run well with over 100 yards in eight of the 12 games, but it’s not going to go off.

New England will be methodical. It’ll balance out the offense, the defense will hold up in the red zone, and slow and steady will make this a fight late.

However, New England is 0-6 when allowing more than 17 points. Arizona will score more than 17 points.

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Arizona 23, New England 20

Line: New England -1.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Must See Rating: 3.5

