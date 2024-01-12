New England Patriots appoint Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's successor as head coach

Mayo won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008 while a Patriots player

The New England Patriots have promoted linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick, making the 37-year-old the NFL's youngest head coach.

Belichick's 24-year tenure, which included six Super Bowl wins, ended on Thursday as he and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways.

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, becomes the first black head coach in the franchise's history.

He was with the Patriots, but injured, when they won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Having joined Belichick's coaching staff in 2019, Mayo had been touted as a possible successor when he signed a long-term contract extension last year.

Mayo said he felt prepared if asked to take over from Belichick after the Patriots' season-ending defeat by New York Jets on Sunday.

"When I think about when I do get my opportunity, I don't know when that's going to be, honestly, I'm kind of like a dry leaf blowing in the wind, wherever [it] takes me," Mayo said.

"But at the same time, I feel like I'm prepared. I feel like I'm ready. I look forward to the opportunity, wherever that may be."

Defeat by the Jets meant the Patriots finished bottom of the AFC East for the first time in 24 years.

It was their 13th loss this campaign, the most Belichick has endured during a season in his 26-year head coaching career.

The Patriots have only reached the play-offs once since Tom Brady left in 2020, leading to Belichick's departure.

At a news conference on Thursday arranged to announce the news, owner Robert Kraft called Belichick "the greatest coach of all time" and said his success will "never be replicated".

Between 2001 and 2019, the Patriots played in nine Super Bowls, the most of any franchise.

They also won 17 division titles, made 13 AFC Championship Game appearances and had the only undefeated 16-game regular season in 2007.

Mayo, who played eight seasons for the Patriots, is a month younger than Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, the current youngest coach in the NFL.

He will be formally introduced at a news conference Wednesday, the Patriots said.