New England Patriots acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker in deal with Miami Dolphins

The New England Patriots have gotten quarterback Mac Jones some help.

New England has acquired veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker, according to his agent, Jimmy Gould.

The Patriots will send their 2023 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN. The 29-year-old will give the Patriots an experienced and accomplished outside receiver. Parker, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds, caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season.

"I am grateful to coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft for their efforts in making this happen and their faith in DeVante,” Gould said.

DeVante Parker (11), the No. 14 overall pick of the 2015 draft, has played for the Miami Dolphins for seven seasons.

This move occurs after the Patriots chose not to sign an experienced outside receiver in free agency. The team had been exploring options such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling but found the price was too high.

In landing Parker, head coach Bill Belichick acquires a player he knows well and someone who fits in financially. Parker has two years left on his contract and has a base salary of $5.65 million this season and $5.7 million in 2023.

A first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, Parker has spent his entire seven-year career with Miami. He’s had three seasons of more than 700 yards receiving. His best year was in 2019 when he finished with 72 receptions, 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That was the last full season he played. Parker finished with 63 catches for 793 yards and four scores in 14 games in 2020.

Last year, he spent time on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and played in just 10 games.

Parker has had a lot of success against Belichick’s defense. In 12 career games against the Patriots, he has 42 receptions, 597 yards and two touchdowns. The receiver has three 100-yard games against the Pats. That includes an eight-catch, 137-yard performance in 2019 against Stephon Gilmore. Last year, Parker caught four passes for 81 yards against the Pats in Miami’s Week 1 victory.

“DeVante’s got a very, very good skill set,” Belichick said in 2020. “He’s a big athlete that runs well. Has good hands. Good run-after-the-catch ability and good quickness for his size. He presents a lot of problems on deep balls. He’s a big target on intermediate routes, in cuts, crossing routes and things like that. He’s strong and can break tackles as a catch-and-run player, so he attacks all three levels of the defense and can be productive in all three spots.”

DeVante Parker makes a reception during the Dolphins' 20-9 win over the Giants.

Parker should help the Patriots immediately. He joins Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor as the top receivers on the team. This trade could affect Agholor’s playing time. Although they are different — Agholor relies on speed while Parker relies on his size and strength — the two are considered X receivers.

This trade also could affect N’Keal Harry, who is another big receiver who relies on his size to make plays. Harry asked for a trade last season but that never materialized. The team also has Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, Malcolm Perry and Ty Montgomery on the depth chart.

This move also could have ramifications in the 2022 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28-30. Although the Pats have been showing interest in a lot of receiver prospects, the Parker trade makes the position less of a need.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: DeVante Parker: New England Patriots acquire WR from Miami Dolphins