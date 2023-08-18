New England Patriots 53-man roster projection 2.0

Following back-to-back joint practices, the New England Patriots step onto the iconic Lambeau Field for a head-to-head preseason showdown with the Green Bay Packers

This will be another opportunity for players to prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. With 90 players battling, there have been constant changes to the list each week.

The Patriots have also signed new players that will have an opportunity to work their way onto the main roster as well. Let’s dive right into my 53-man roster projection for the Patriots if the preseason and training camp ended today.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jones and Zappe are the mainstays here, but Malik Cunningham is an interesting one. I have him making the roster as this year’s Patriots UDFA. Cunningham, who continues to see an increase in reps, has been working at special teams gunner, wide receiver and quarterback.

He gives the Patriots versatility as an quarterback, wide receiver and overall gadget player on offense, while also having the ability to chip in on special teams.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Man, it sure does feel good to complete the running back room with the signing of Ezekiel Elliott. The Patriots have finally put together a true powerhouse running back room. Elliott is a tremendous complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, and he could also help develop second-year players Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr.

It seems likely that Ty Montgomery is all but gone, barring any shift in his health status or other injuries occurring in the running back room.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sticking to my guns here that the Patriots are keeping six receivers. You might even have seven on the roster with Malik Cunningham.

This just comes down to roster manipulation. Parker, Smith-Schuster and Bourne are all here to stay, without a doubt. They have too big of a role on offense and are locked in for decent money. Tyquan Thornton was a 2022 second-round draft pick. So he’s not going anywhere this year, barring any serious injury concerns.

Kayshon Boutte has flashed enough at camp to potentially be stolen by another team off waivers, and he also was considered the best receiver in his rookie class not too long ago. Demario Douglas has flashed and looks primed for a big role. The team doesn’t have his skill set on the roster, and he wouldn’t make it through waivers. So I have him sticking around as well.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With three quarterbacks and six receivers sticking on the roster, I have the Patriots carrying only two tight ends. Henry and Gesicki should have a good season in Bill O’Brien’s offense, which covets two tight end sets.

Even though I only have two tight ends making the roster, expect Matt Sokol to stay close by in case of injury, as he has shown up as the most suitable No. 3 option throughout training camp.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Brown and Reiff were likely the tackle pair, before McDermott started to push Reiff at right tackle. Reiff was pushed so much by the backups that the Patriots have been playing him at guard and left tackle in pinches to make him earn a spot. I think he is good enough to keep as a third tackle or perhaps even a backup guard.

McDermott and Sow are neck and neck, but Sow has quickly risen on the depth chart and started seeing starting reps over McDermott the last few weeks. With Sow being a fourth-round pick, the Patriots cannot cut him.

And quite frankly, they shouldn’t cut him.

With issues on the line, they are in no business right now to get rid of decent starters until they have a long-term answer. Sow is an unknown but a fourth-round pick. Reiff is due almost $5 million in guaranteed money, and McDermott is a cheap, reliable tackle who has played the best thus far in camp.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mafi has shown a lot as a depth option and potential Mike Onwenu replacement at Guard. Whether Onwenu is going to right tackle or walking in free agency, the team might have a capable guard budding before their eyes. A welcoming sign on a banged up offensive line with little proven depth.

Strange and Onwenu, when healthy, are your starters.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Andrews hasn’t done enough to warrant being tossed aside, especially as a fourth-round round draft pick. He’ll be on the roster in the end because the team likes him, and he has versatility to play all three interior offensive line positions (Yes, the old Ted Karras role).

Andrews also has the upside, but he is still learning the game at the next level. As for David Andrews, he is just really good at his job. Does anything else really need to be said?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

I see no changes here with Godchaux and Barmore highlighting the group. Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis round out the depth pieces along the interior after not seeing much this camp from the interior defensive line group. I have Daniel Ekuale barely missing on here due to some bulkier position groups.

I have Davis making it over Ekuale as he is the backup nose tackle on this roster to Godchaux, adding needed size on the front.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

This position group has four roster locks with Matthew Judon, Deatrich Wise, Josh Uche and Keion White. Anfernee Jennings place a very important strong side linebacker role that Kyle Van Noy used to play for the team, which clears the way for Judon to pin his ears back.

Until we see more from Trey Flowers or Ronnie Perkins, this is the group we are going with.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Bentley and Mapu will be the starters with Jahlani Tavai offering high end depth as an edge defender and off-ball linebacker, if needed. Mack Wilson will be the pass coverage linebacker that can cover some ground. Meanwhile, Chris Board is an elite special teamer who adds good depth at linebacker.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Gonzalez is the team’s primary boundary corner, while Jonathan Jones is the best corner right now on the roster, until Gonzalez proves otherwise. Jack Jones is dealing with potential legal ramifications for a June arrest, while Marcus Jones has struggled thus far and is primarily an interior corner.

Bolden has upside as a lengthy outside corner if Jonathan Jones or Jack Jones misses time. Bolden is also an elite kick returner with solid developmental potential to make the roster this year. Ameer Speed has shown flashes of his collegiate self where he was a special teams ace, boundary corner, and safety at times.

Both Speed and Bolden have done enough, and with the uncertainty with Jonathan and Jack Jones’ status, it’s worth having some good corners ready to go.

Shaun Wade just missed the cut for me here, but he should find his way to the practice squad and will be the first up if needed.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers will play incredibly important roles on this roster in a complex Patriots defense trying to replace Devin McCourty’s production.

Meanwhile, Ameer Speed and Brenden Schooler can play safety in a pinch, as well as Jonathan Jones. Mills can also play corner, which will allow the Patriots to get creative.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Slater and Schooler are the Patriots’ aces, while rookies Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland were both selected in the draft and have shown enough to warrant winning their respective training camp battles.

Cardona is the highest paid long snapper and the only one on the roster.

Last Off: Matt Sokol, Daniel Ekuale, Kody Russey

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Sokol and Malik Cunningham go hand-in-hand because I think the Patriots will keep six receivers and nine offensive line. If they go two quarterbacks, they’ll go three tight ends and vice versa. But I do not think Cunningham makes it past waivers. So I have them opting for three quarterbacks here.

Daniel Ekuale is a fairly good interior defensive lineman that can pocket push. Unfortunately, I went a different route with the roster and kept Lawrence Guy instead. Carl Davis isn’t going anywhere as the backup nose tackle.

Kody Russey plays the Ted Karras role as the swing interior lineman, but with Jake Andrews being drafted so high, he is on this roster. Russey has a better chance at making it to the practice squad, and although the Patriots really like him, they won’t carry 10 linemen. I think they would rather have four tackles than three centers.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire