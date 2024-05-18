New England Patriots 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The New England Patriots’ 2024 regular season schedule was released on Wednesday, and it is already being ranked as the second-hardest schedule in the NFL.

One look at the slate of games, and it’s easy to see why the Patriots will have a mountain to climb this coming season. Right out of the gates, in Week 1, they’ll be going head-to-head with the Cincinnati Bengals and a returning Joe Burrow.

And three weeks later, they’ll be at San Francisco facing the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers. That goes without mentioning them playing six games in the AFC East, which is arguably the toughest division in football.

With that said, there’s still optimism the Patriots can make some noise with their new rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, and improved receivers room. The good news is this should be a far more entertaining football team than the 2023 Patriots.

