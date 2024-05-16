New England Patriots 2024 complete schedule

The 2024 regular season schedule is set for the New England Patriots, who will be looking to bounce back from an ugly 4-13 run last year.

If anyone was praying for the NFL gods to show mercy on the rebuilding Patriots, those prayers obviously went unanswered considering the team once again has one of the hardest schedules in football.

Part of that can’t be helped with the AFC East going from a laughingstock to one of the scariest divisions in the league overnight. Those slate of games alone are six matchups against possible playoff contenders for the Patriots.

There are also marquee matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans set for the fall and winter slate of games.

Here’s the Patriots’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 at Bengals 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 15 vs. Seahawks 1:00 p.m. Tickets 3 *Sept. 19 at Jets 8:15 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 vs. Texans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 at Jaguars 9:30 a.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 vs. Jets 1:00 p.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 3 at Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 17 vs. Rams 1:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 24 at Dolphins 1:00 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 1 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 14 BYE 15 Dec. 15 at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 22 at Bills 1:00 p.m. Tickets 17 TBD vs. Chargers TBD Tickets 18 TBD vs. Bills TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

The Patriots will have their work cut out for them this season with a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo and rookie quarterback Drake Maye potentially leading the way.

Overall, the roster is in better shape than it was a year ago. Whether that leads to more wins remains to be seen.

