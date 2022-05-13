New England Patriots 2022 schedule released

The full New England Patriots 2022-2023 schedule has been released.

The Patriots will open up the season on the road with a week one matchup in Miami against the dolphins. That game is set to take place at 1 p.m.

The Patriots’ home opener will take place week three, against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m., on September 25th.





Full scheduled below:

Week 1: New England @ Miami - 1 p.m.

Week 2: New England @ Pittsburgh - 1 p.m.

Week 3: Baltimore @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 4: New England @ Green Bay - 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: Detroit @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 6: New England @ Cleveland - 1 p.m.

Week 7: Chicago @ New England - 8:15 p.m.

Week 8: New England @ New York Jets - 1 p.m.

Week 9: Indianapolis @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: New York Jets @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 12: New England @ Minnesota - 8:25 p.m.

Week 13: Buffalo @ New England - 8:15 p.m.

Week 14: New England @ Arizona - 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: New England @ Las Vegas - 8:20 p.m.

Week 16: Cincinnati @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 17: Miami @ New England - 1 p.m.

Week 18: New England @ Buffalo - TBD





For more information, you can click here for the Patriots’ release.









