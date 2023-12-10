England's ODI misery continues with West Indies series defeat

More pain for Jos Buttler's side who lost the series 2-1 to the West Indies - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Sweet Caroline blared out interminably at Kensington Oval - but, for England, this was anything but so good. Instead, their hopes of a series victory were obliterated by calculating and brutal hitting from Romario Shepherd. After an ignominious World Cup, England now succumbed 2-1 to a side that didn’t even qualify for India.

On a wicket that was turning appreciably - as Will Jacks exploited during a fine spell of 3-22 - Shepherd awaited the return of the seamers, who struggled to grip the ball in the dew. He called upon not just his power, but also a strong base, remaining perfectly still at the point of impact. With West Indies needing 33 from the last four overs, Gus Atkinson served up two inviting full tosses to Shepherd; both were pummelled over midwicket, setting up an over that leaked 24.

In the opening ODI in Antigua, Shepherd’s belligerence helped to transform a game that England had dominated. Now, again exploiting English unreliability at the death, his undefeated 41 extended the tourists’s poor one-day international run. Since July last year, which marked the start of the partnership between Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott, England have won 13 ODIs and lost 18.

This defeat, it is true, had more mitigation than most. After winning nine consecutive tosses, Buttler picked a particularly inopportune time to end the streak. When play began two hours late, extended bouts of rain created abundant early moisture for West Indies to exploit, leading Shai Hope to deploy as many as three slips. While the pitch then offered turn as the game progressed, the dew also provided another obstacle for England to overcome as they tried to defend 188 from 34 overs after further showers.

“It was a crucial toss, I think, with the weather around and how wet it is,” said Buttler. “It’s always going to be tough death bowling here and how wet it is and the short boundary with the wind. But that’s where you give people the exposure to it.”

For all his disappointment, the captain’s response to defeat reflected the approach that England have taken to the Caribbean. “The series is the start of a new journey for this team - it’s a very young side barring myself in terms of experience in number of caps, so guys will have taken a lot from this and learned a lot.”

Foremost among that list are Jacks - who ends the series looking integral to England’s white-ball future, no matter his lack of a central contract - and Rehan Ahmed. In Barbados both bowled craftily, abetted by some creative captaincy - Rehan at one stage bowled to a slip and leg slip alike - to reduce West Indies to 135-6. But ultimately the fate of the game was determined by the start to England’s innings.

Local boy Matthew Forde - making his debut aged 21 - relished the conditions that he was afforded on debut. Forde is the latest product of Combermore School, perhaps the greatest hotbed for talent of any school in the world: alma mater of Wes Hall, Clyde Walcott, Frank Worrell, Chris Jordan and current Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. With sharp bounce and bountiful seam movement - which came together in a venomous delivery to remove Zak Crawley, gloving behind as a ball that he tried to leave reared up - Forde took three wickets in his first 25 balls. Though he is far from express, averaging 78mph, his control and temperament - emphasised by his calm 13 not out, cheered on by his parents and an increasingly raucous Greenidge & Haynes Stand - hinted at a fine talent.

Forde’s opening burst left Harry Brook, in at number five, was charged with rebuilding. Instead, he succumbed run-our third ball - dislodged by a superb direct hit from Alzarri Joseph as he tucked the ball into the on side, a dismissal that evoked some calamitous moments in England’s World Cup campaign. Two balls later, Jos Buttler hooked his first ball down fine leg’s throat off Joseph, leaving England an ignominious 49-5 in the tenth over.

Ben Duckett’s 71 - eschewing the sweep until he had found the pace of the pitch and unfurling some characteristic cross-batted shots - ensured that, even while defeat could not be averted, at least it could be delayed. Liam Livingstone offered good support, but only added 14 more after surviving a simple dropped catch on 31. When his attempted launch was miscued to mid on, it embodied the sense of a team who have mislaid their ruthlessness.

Against England, at least, the same cannot be said of West Indies. Since the start of last year, West Indies have won all three series against England - one apiece in T20, Tests and ODIs. For all the challenges facing the game in the region, there remains one reliable way to bring out the best in Caribbean cricket: invite England.

England suffer defeat in Barbados – as it happened

02:12 AM GMT

More ODI gloom for England

They had a World Cup to forget and now have lost a series to a side that failed to even qualify for that tournament. Buttler looks thoroughly fed up.

02:10 AM GMT

WEST INDIES WIN BY FOUR WICKETS!

The hosts just need to play calm cricket, keep cool heads and they’re helped with four leg-side wides. Buttler’s expression says it all.

Then next ball Shepherd hits the four that wins West Indies the match and the series.

02:07 AM GMT

OVER 31: WI 179/6 (Shepherd 35 Forde 12) target 188

Atkinson is back and his return is welcomed with a six to mid-wicket (off a full toss) by Shepherd. Livingstone is near it but falls over the boundary rope as the hosts get some much-needed runs. The England pace man is searching for a yorker but bowls another full toss and this one also goes for six to the square-leg boundary. A single follows and Forde is on strike, his job is surely to get bat on ball and get Shepherd back on strike - he ignores that advise (sort of...) as he pulls a leg-side ball for four. He follows that up with a three and last ball Shepherd stands tall and spanks the ball down the ground for another boundary. This is the over that the Windies very much wanted.

Game-changing over, biggest of the match so far, 24 from it.

Windies now very much favourites - they need nine from 18...

02:01 AM GMT

OVER 30: WI 155/6 (Shepherd 18 Forde 5) target 188

It’s Jacks’ seventh and final over can he add to his three wickets? He’s only conceded one boundary so far in what might prove to be a match-winning spell. He doesn’t get a fourth scalp but only three runs come from the over and it’s been a job well done for the Surrey all-rounder. It seems so strange Jacks doesn’t have a central contract...

Will Jacks has impressed with the ball - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

01:56 AM GMT

OVER 29: WI 152/6 (Shepherd 16 Forde 4) target 188

Rehan’s final over and Shepherd, having watchfully defended two balls then decides enough is enough and goes after the leggie, launching him long for six. Crawley got a hand to it as he dived over the rope.

The hosts need 36 from 30...

01:53 AM GMT

OVER 28: WI 144/6 (Shepherd 9 Forde 3) target 188

Jacks has bowled well and is getting good turn, he beats the inside of Forde’s bat with a classic off-turner, the hosts are finding runs hard to come by at the moment and rate is slowly but surely going up. England have fought back well. Two from the over means the hosts now need 44 from 36...

01:49 AM GMT

OVER 27: WI 142/6 (Shepherd 9 Forde 2) target 188

Rehan returns to the attack and finds his spot straight away - only two from the over.

Windies need 46 from 42.

01:46 AM GMT

OVER 26: WI 140/6 (Shepherd 8 Forde 1) target 188

HUGE wicket (yep, that huge that it demanded caps lock...) that. Carty batted well and now England are definitely favourites. The over ends with a thick outside edge off the bat of Shepherd who was beaten by a well-flighted Jack ball just outside off peg.

Windies now need 48 from 48.

01:44 AM GMT

WICKET!

Carty c&b Jacks 50

Carty has been under pressure but he’s been great today and he brings up a well-deserved 50 with a push out into the covers for a well-run two. He stays in West Indies win this, I reckon. As I typed that Jacks pulls back his length a tad and Carty cannot get to the pitch and succeeds only in chipping the ball back to the spinner who now has three wickets.

FOW: 135/6

01:40 AM GMT

OVER 25: WI 132/5 (Shepherd 3 Carty 48) target 188

Carty heaves Livingstone over the rope with a fine shot over extra cover - he has played well tonight and he must be thinking ‘I’ve got to stay in now’ if he does stay out there then you suspect the hosts will win this. Ten from the over and that’s what the Windies needed. 56 needed from 54 balls now.

01:37 AM GMT

OVER 24: WI 122/5 (Shepherd 0 Carty 41) target 188

Has those two recent wickets tipped the balance in England’s favour? You’d have to say the pressure at the moment is on the Windies. Jacks now has two for 10 off his four overs.

01:34 AM GMT

WICKET!

Rutherford c Crawley b Jacks 3

Another wicket! This one comes from a flighted delivery from Jacks that Rutherford tries to put deep into the stands, alas he doesn’t get it at all and holes out to Crawley at deep mid-off.

FOW: 121/5

01:32 AM GMT

OVER 23: WI 121/4 (Rutherford 3 Carty 40) target 188

Five from this Livingstone over means the hosts now need 67 runs from 66 balls for the series win.

01:28 AM GMT

OVER 22: WI 116/4 (Rutherford 0 Carty 38) target 188

England keep chipping away at the Windies batting line up - it’s what they need to do as the run rate is easy for the hosts at the moment. Hetmayer is the kind of batsman who can quickly take away from a side so that was a vital wicket. That is a wicket maiden - the lesser-seen wicket maiden.

01:27 AM GMT

WICKET!

Hetmyer c Salt b Jacks 12

There’s a bit of turn and bounce for Jacks meaning Hetmyer cannot get on top of the ball as he cuts straight to Salt at point.

FOW: 116/4

01:25 AM GMT

OVER 21: WI 116/3 (Hetmyer 12 Carty 38) target 188

Livingstone continues and Carty continues to look good, scoring three from the first five balls with the minimum of fuss. A Hetmyer singles ends the over.

Windies need 72 from 78 for the series win.

01:22 AM GMT

OVER 20: WI 112/3(Hetmyer 11 Carty 35) target 188

Five dot balls get this Jacks over started - can he join those dots? No, not really as Hetmyer rocks back and hits a short ball for a maximum to cow corner - pure power.

01:19 AM GMT

OVER 19: WI 106/3 (Hetmyer 5 Carty 35) target 188

Livingstone comes on and bowls an absolute pie that Carty very nearly gets out to - its short and pleading to be hit out the ground but he mistimes it and is nearly caught by Curran at mid-wicket. England then make a hash of a review - Heymyer wrapped on his pad via an inside edge, it’s given not out and for some unknown reason Buttler asks for the decision to go upstairs. England now have no reviews left - could that prove costly?

01:14 AM GMT

OVER 18: WI 103/3 (Hetmyer 3 Carty 34) target 188

It’s time for the off spin of Will Jacks, he went for 27 in four overs in the second ODI and will, to state the obvious, need to be far more economical than that today. It’s a decent enough start just three singles from it.

01:10 AM GMT

OVER 17: WI 100/3 (Hetmyer 1 Carty 33) target 188

The wicket of Hope is huge, the hosts, however, now only need 88 to win off 102 balls, they’re still favourites.

01:08 AM GMT

WICKET!

Hope c Potts b Rehan 15

The victory target is now within a 100 for the hosts who are well on top. England need more wickets and could do with getting rid of Hope sooner rather than later. Rehan overpitches to the master batsman who hits down the ground for six. Then the desired wicket comes - the ball turns sharply into Hope’s legs and he guides the ball into the happy hands of Potts at a shortish mid-wicket.

FOW: 99/3

01:04 AM GMT

OVER 16: WI 91/2 (Hope 8 Carty 32) target 188

Hope is a fine batsman and he illustrates why with the shot of the day so far - a backfoot punch through the covers that is all timing and pure class. Atkinson responds well beating the captain’s inside edge, bowling with a scrambled seam. The over started with two wides and ends with a pull from Carty that is destined for the boundary until Harry Brook dives well to limit the damage to just two.

12:58 AM GMT

OVER 15: WI 80/2 (Hope 1 Carty 30) target 188

Hope is off the mark with a push through the covers. Just two runs from this Rehan over.

12:57 AM GMT

OVER 14: WI 78/2 (Hope 0 Carty 29) target 188

That was the final ball of the over as Hope comes out to the middle. Just what England needed - it took a good ball to get rid of the impressive Athanaze

12:55 AM GMT

WICKET!

Athanaze lbw b Atkinson 45

The wicket England wanted. Atkinson, going over the wicket, bowls full and straight wrapping the back pad of the left-hander. It looks plumb and is given out. The opener reviews, but the replay confirms what we thought we saw with the naked eye in real time - it was indeed plumb.

FOW: 78/2

Now that is 𝗽𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯 ☝️



12:51 AM GMT

OVER 13: WI 76/1 (Athanaze 44 Carty 28) target 188

Rehan continues round the wicket to Athanaze and beats the bat with one that turned, a fine googly. There’s a big appeal for caught behind, it’s given not out but so convinced are the bowler and Buttler they immediately appeal. The replay show there was no edge, but fair play to the England captain as it also shows the ball grazed the stump, that was the noise they heard. Four dot balls are followed by a single down the ground. Tight over (one from it) negotiated well by the Windies batsmen.

Keacy Carty (L) and Alick Athanaze (R) are batting well - AFP/Randy Brooks

12:46 AM GMT

OVER 12: WI 75/1 (Athanaze 43 Carty 28) target 188

Atkinson returns to replace Potts - can he make the breakthrough? Not this over he can’t...

Carty is looking good and you wouldn’t tell he’s under pressure - he plays a brilliantly timed punch for four through point, he’s looked to be positive from the start and looked to score from the off, unlike in the previous games. There are three singles to go with that boundary before Atkinson bowls a wide.

12:41 AM GMT

OVER 11: WI 67/1 (Athanaze 41 Carty 23) target 188

Rehan is bowling round the wicket to the left-hander Athanaze who cuts brilliantly for four, he timed it well and played it so late that it raced off the bat, the opener is looking very good and right at the top of his game.

12:38 AM GMT

OVER 10: WI 62/1 (Athanaze 36 Carty 23) target 188

It’s going the way of the Windies, they’re scoring at a good rate thanks to shots such as Carty pulling Potts imperiously for four. The hosts don’t need to force anything at the moment, runs are flowing and this pair look well set.

12:35 AM GMT

OVER 9: WI 57/1 (Athanaze 35 Carty 19) target 188

Time for spin as Rehan comes on, England could do with another wicket now, this pair have recovered well after King’s early departure. They nearly have it as well as Athanaze gets a thick outside edge that goes past slip and runs for four. That’s the 50 partnership and it’s come at a good lick, off just 42 balls. Carty then spanks a fullish delivery right over Rehan’s head for another four.

12:31 AM GMT

OVER 8: WI 47/1 (Athanaze 30 Carty 14) target 188

Potts continues from the Malcolm Marshall End (what a bowler he was, pure pace and artistry). The Durham man bowls a good line and length going for just two singles in the over.

12:25 AM GMT

OVER 7: WI 45/1 (Athanaze 29 Carty 13) target 188

Curran with the last over of the powerplay, three runs come off the first two balls of the over before a confident push into the covers that results in a well-run single. Curran beats the bat of Carty last ball but this is a good, confident start from the Windies.

Sam Curran

12:20 AM GMT

OVER 6: WI 40/1 (Athanaze 25 Carty 12) target 188

Potts replaces Atkinson at the Malcolm Marshall and induces a play and a miss from Athanaze - bit of a swish from the opener there. Next up there’s a class shot from the left-hander as it plays a back-foot punch through the covers, he rode the bounce of that delivery and the ball raced to the boundary - sweetly timed. Potts then adjusts his line and this time Athanaze clips one off his hips for another four. Ten from the over.

12:17 AM GMT

OVER 5: WI 30/1 (Athanaze 17 Carty 12) target 188

Another fine outswinger from Curran that beats the bat of Athanaze - this one turned round a corner. The left-hander then gets lucky trying to pull a ball that wasn’t short enough for the shot - the ball loops over the slip and finds the boundary rope. Curran then gets one to leap off a length, the opener is surprised and does well to keep it down. The over then ends with the shot of the innings so far - Curran errs on line and Athanaze flicks it for four to the square-leg boundary.

12:12 AM GMT

OVER 4: WI 21/1 (Athanaze 9 Carty 11)

Carty has started well here - he’s under pressure for his place but a well-steered drive off Atkinson should do him the world of good.

A reminder that the revised target is 188, the required run rate is 5.57.

12:08 AM GMT

OVER 3: WI 14/1 (Athanaze 7 Carty 6)

Curran is bowling a good length here - that tough to drive back-of-a-length ball. Two singles come off the first four deliveries before Athanaze punches well for four to backward point, great timing. Curran then beats the opener’s bat with a beaut of an outswinger.

12:04 AM GMT

OVER 2: WI 8/1 (Athanaze 2 Carty 5)

Gus Atkinson with the new ball from the other end and he has the perfect start with that wicket of King, the extra bounce doing for the Windies opener. Carty (who dropped two sitters today) is off the mark with a tuck off his hip for four down to fine leg, Atkinson erring in line.

12:01 AM GMT

WICKET!

King c Jacks b Atkinson 1

King’s strength is on the off side but it’s his undoing here as he tries to punch off the back foot and slaps the ball straight into the hands of Jacks at extra cover. Just the start the tourists wanted.

FOW 2/1

11:59 PM GMT

OVER 1: WI 2/0 (Athanaze 1 King 1)

Sam Curran with the first over and he’s on the money straight away, it’s not an outswinger, rather he nails the inswinger first ball and it wraps Athanaze on the pads, there’s a huge appeal but it’s not out and the replay shows why, it hit the opener outside the line. The lefty then gets a bit of bounce and beats the bat of Athanaze who very next ball gets off the mark with a run down to third man. King is off the mark with a backfoot punch to deep extra cover. Good opening over from Curran.

11:56 PM GMT

The players are back out

And the West Indies innings is about to get under way.

11:54 PM GMT

Windies on top after the England innings

Jos Buttler had won his last nine tosses, yet lost among the most important: after the extended rain, there was abundant early moisture for West Indies to exploit. Local boy Matthew Forde - making his debut aged 21, and another product of Combermore School, perhaps the greatest hotbed for talent of any school in the world - took advantage superbly.

Opening spells in international cricket don’t get much better. With pace, sharp bounce and plenty of movement off the seam - which came together in a venomous delivery to remove Zak Crawley, gloving behind as a ball that he tried to leave reared up - Forde took three wickets in his first 25 balls.

Harry Brook, in at No.5, was charged with rebuilding. Instead, he succumbed run-our third ball - dislodged by a superb direct hit from Alzarri Joseph as he tucked the ball into the on side. Two balls later, Jos Buttler hooked his first ball down fine leg’s throat, leaving England an ignominious 49 for five.

From that start, England at least scrapped to 206 for nine. Ben Duckett showed his adaptability to make 71 at virtually a-run-a-ball - putting away his sweep until he was settled - and Liam Livingsone made 45 in support.

Late hitting from Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts, who added 34 for the last wicket, gave England some chance of defending their unsatisfying total on a pitch still with some uneven bounce. A local umpire watching on in the press box reckons 220 would have been par, so West Indies are still well-placed.

11:53 PM GMT

Revised playing conditions

Target 188

34 overs

Powerplay overs: P1 1-7, P2 8-27, P3 28-34

One bowler can bowl six overs

Four bowlers can bowl seven overs.

11:51 PM GMT

News from Barbados

Clearly some concern from the umpires about the outfield, inspecting the surface very closely. Jos Buttler could be seen having a long chat on the edge of the outfield. But we’ll resume imminently: West Indies will need 188 from 34 overs.

11:46 PM GMT

Good news

Stopped raining. So hoping for a restart - after more overs lost. Supersoakers in action and umpires looking at the outfield, which has some damp marks.

11:34 PM GMT

Not the news we wanted...

Bad news: it’s raining again, covers being raced onto the outfield.

11:19 PM GMT

WEST INDIES SET 207 FOR SERIES WIN

Good start to the final over for England as Potts latches onto a short ball from Shepherd and pulls for four in front of square. A single follows and England have reached the 200 mark - something to work with for the bowlers. A no ball (beamer) follows giving Potts a free-hit but he cannot capitalise scoring just a single.

England score 11 from that over and set West Indies 207 for the win.

That was a great fightback from the tourists. The last-wicket partnership of 35 was a huge bonus and this is tantalisingly set up.

11:14 PM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 195/9 (Potts 7 Atkinson 18)

It’s Forde with his final over - can he add to his three early wickets? He should have but once again Carty drops an easy (for a pro anyway...) catch. Potts slaps the ball straight to him at extra cover and he cannot hold onto it. As if to rub salt into the wounds Atkinson then edges for four next ball.

Forde’s had a great debut and finishes with figures of three for 29.

11:10 PM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 186/9 (Potts 3 Atkinson 13)

Atkinson may be a No.10 but he plays a pull a la Duckett earlier on, this too goes for six. He proves it’s no fluke as next ball goes for four, another pull from a short ball - the bowler Joseph understandably doesn’t look too happy. There’s a review for a caught behind (Potts) but the replay shows the ball didn’t go anywhere near the bat. Joseph thinks that’s the over done and goes to the boundary before someone tells him he’s got one ball left. Good over for England, 12 runs from it.

11:04 PM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 174/9 (Potts 2 Atkinson 2)

This pair could be forgiven for attempting a few lusty blows but as batsmen better than them have found out Motie is hard to get away. The left-arm spinner goes for just two singles this over.42 balls since the last boundary...

11:01 PM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 172/9 (Potts 1 Atkinson 1)

England will now definitely take a score of 185, something they may have turned their noses up at during the rain delay.

10:58 PM GMT

WICKET!

Curran c b Joseph 12

Joseph bowls a short one outside off, the lefty cuts it uppishly and only succeeds in finding the hands of Motie at deep cover. England in grave danger of not using all their overs.

FOW - 171/9

10:55 PM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 171/8 (Curran 12 Atkinson 1)

Motie is back - he’s wicketless so far but has been very economical going for just 18 from his six previous overs. Once again he’s hard to get away with only three singles from this over.

10:51 PM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 168/8 (Curran 10 Atkinson 0)

England will be looking for 200 but only have two wickets in hand now, every run now could be vital. They are helped in that aim by Joseph bowling two further wides to go with the one earlier on in the over.

10:49 PM GMT

WICKET!

Rehan c Hope b Joseph 15

It’s Joseph with the first over after the rain delay, and first ball Rehan scampers a quick single to mid-off, good running when it didn’t seem there was a run on offer. Curran is on strike and cuts for another single. A very wide delivery follows another single, no players like a stop-start game and that was a sure sign of rust from the pace man. But penultimate ball of the over sees Rehan give himself room to swat it away and edges behind to Hope.

FOW - 166/8

10:43 PM GMT

They're back under way

England have seven overs to bat.

10:34 PM GMT

Match reduced to 40 overs a side

Just been told: re-start at 6:45pm local time - 10:45pm in UK - with 40 overs-a-side. So still seven overs of England’s innings left.

10:23 PM GMT

The covers are coming off

Hurrah! Hopefully the rain stays away...

10:01 PM GMT

The rain has returned!

Oh no...it was shaping up to be an exciting, intriguing contest...The covers are on and it looks like a heavy downpour.

09:58 PM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 161/7 (Curran 8 Rehan 13)

Cariah with what will likely be his final over and following a wide first up it’s a good one. He gets one to turn and bounce past Rehan’s outside edge, the England batsman was squared up there, just what every leggie dreams about when he/she goes to bed. Just two runs off the bat from that set of six balls.

09:55 PM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 158/7 (Curran 7 Rehan 12)

Forde returns to the attack from the other end when he took those three vital early wickets. Just two singles from the comeback over.

09:51 PM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 156/7 (Curran 6 Rehan 11)

Cariah continues as Rehan goes on the attack with an uppish drive down the ground - was close to a caught and bowled. Two runs come from the shot, and four from the over.

09:47 PM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 152/7 (Curran 5 Rehan 8)

Windies are well on top now - bar that good partnership between Duckett and Livingstone the hosts have had everything go their way. Rehan gets his second boundary with a push just over the outstreched arm of extra cover...England living dangerously.

09:43 PM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 147/7 (Curran 4 Rehan 4)

Two new batsmen out in the middle - not what England wanted. One of Duckett and Livingstone had stay in until the end. Just a single from this over before Rehan gets off the mark with glorious drive for four.

09:41 PM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 142/7 (Curran 3 Rehan 0)

Very nearly another run out as Livingstone sends back Curran after a dab to point. The Surrey left-hander just gets back in time as the ball only first with hitting the stumps...that only allowed Livingstone to stay on strike which after that poor wicket is something he may well regret.

09:40 PM GMT

WICKET!

Livingstone c Rutherford b Shepherd 44

Deary, deary me...this is an horrendous shot from Livingstone who gets on one leg (Pietersen style) and plays a corss-batted shot straight to e very grateful Rutherford at mid-on. That was a rush of blood there and completely unnecessary.

FOW - 145/7

"𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩!" 😩



09:30 PM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 140/6 (Curran 2 Livingstone 44)

Good stuff from Cariah just two singles from the over. His second spell is better than his first.

09:26 PM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 138/6 (Curran 1 Livingstone 43)

Duckett played well, it looks as though the ball just got stuck on the wicket and he was through the shot too early. Curran is the new man and he’s off the mark straight away with a clip off his pads. Good comeback over from Shepherd who bowled poorly in his first spell.

09:23 PM GMT

WICKET!

Duckett c King b Shepherd 71

Oh no! England needed him to stay in but Duckett’s time at the crease is over as Shepherd’s fist ball back is guided straight into the hands of short mid-wicket.

FOW - 137/6

09:21 PM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 137/5 (Duckett 71 Livingstone 43)

Cariah replaces Motie and Duckett hits him down the ground for just a single - think there were probably two there. Livingstone, it seems, has taken the shackles off as he then tries to launch the leggie into the stand. The ball turns a bit and the England right-hander misses it completely. It was a highly ambitious shot (something he’s known for) and luckily for him the ball doesn’t hit the stumps. Then Livingstone goes for it again - it’s heart in mouth time as he plays a slog sweep low and hard, it just about clears the man in the deep and goes for six, phew.

09:17 PM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 128/5 (Duckett 69 Livingstone 36)

Decent comeback from Joseph after his previous over went for 17 runs. Just one single comes from the first three balls before Livingstone tries to repeat his six of that last over, this one also flies halfway to the Moon and it’s straight into the mitts of Carty BUT then straight out again. Huge let off for England. Poor shot from Livingstone and horrendous fielding from Carty. Two balls later Joseph gets a bit of pace and bounce but the England man guides through the vacant slip region for a stylish four.

Oh dear - Carty drops a sitter - AFP/Randy Brooks

09:11 PM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 121/5 (Duckett 67 Livingstone 31)

Motie drops one short (for the first time today, I think) and Livingstone cuts well but just for a single with a sweeper out in the deep. Three singles from the over.

09:08 PM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 118/5 (Duckett 65 Livingstone 30)

Joseph returns and is greeted with a pulled six and then a pulled four by Duckett who is playing a fine innings at exactly the time England needed him to. Livingstone then gets in on the act as he feasts on a length delivery, it goes halfway to the Moon before just clearing the rope for another six. Good over from this pair (17 runs from it) who are growing in confidence and starting to bring more shots out of their lockers.

09:04 PM GMT

Duckett dominance

Terrific half-century from Ben Duckett in some very tricky conditions, getting there in only 56 balls. An innings that has kept England in the series - though there’s a long way to go - and shows Duckett’s adaptability. England will think a score of 200 or so could just be defendable in these conditions.

09:03 PM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 101/5 (Duckett 54 Livingstone 24)

The 50 partnership has come off 65 ball - just what the doctor ordered with England in trouble at 49 for five when Livingstone arrived at the crease. The 100 then comes up, even paced so far the first 50 coming off 62 balls, the second 64.

09:01 PM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 97/5 (Duckett 52 Livingstone 22)

Christmas has come early for Cariah as his first ball gets turn AND bounce, Duckett playing the leg-break (that turns into him) well. The left-hander then brings up his 50 with a nudge behind point. England need him to use that simply as a platform for a much bigger score - a century would be nice...As I type that he nearly gives his wicket away not getting to the pitch of the ball, but it just about flies over mid-off and he’s safe. Phew...

08:56 PM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 91/5 (Duckett 48 Livingstone 20)

Livingstone guides one away well as Motie probes away with his economical left-arm spin. Motie then bowls one flatter and quicker and the England batsman is again watchful. Just three from the over.

08:52 PM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 88/5 (Duckett 47 Livingstone 18)

Better from Cariah, as he, too, gives the ball a bit of air. Three singles come from the first four balls of the over. Another well-flight leg break tempts Livingstone who is batting with restraint. It’s a no-ball, however, and the big-hitter has a free hit, he tries to send it into the the next island and misses it completely.

Whisper it quietly but this is a good recovery from England (hope I haven’t jinxed it...).

08:48 PM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 84/5 (Duckett 45 Livingstone 17)

Motie is flighting the ball well, it looks as though he’s giving it a bit of air. Just three singles again from that over, Motie is being very economical.

08:45 PM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 81/5 (Duckett 43 Livingstone 16)

Yannic Cariah comes on at the Malcolm Marshall End. The leggie starts with a well-flighted leg-break that Livingstone prods into the covers for one. Next ball Duckett feasts on an overpitched ball driving for four through the off side. LIvingstone then drives uppishly and gives the fielders on the off side hope, he didn’t get all of it but he’s safe as the ball drops in no-man’s land. Ten from the over.

Liam Livingstone hits out - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

08:40 PM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 71/5 (Duckett 38 Livingstone 11)

More tidy stuff from Motie (when I type his name I always think of a certain sheepskin-coated football commentator...) just two singles from this over.

08:38 PM GMT

Jump for joy!

This pic sums up the match so far...

Matthew Forde has bowled beautifully so far taking three wickets - AFP /Randy Brooks

08:34 PM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 69/5 (Duckett 37 Livingstone 10)

Livingstone thumps a short ball for four off Joseph, he tries to repeat the trick next ball but it’s straight at the fielder for one. Duckett then gets one on his pads and he clips it for three. Nine runs off the first four balls of the over with two singles to follow and that’s more like it from England.

08:30 PM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 58/5 (Duckett 32 Livingstone 4)

On comes the left-arm spin of Motie. Forde’s first spell in international cricket was an impressive three for 18. Motie has looked good this series and three singles come off his first over. It’s a quiet couple of overs for the tourists, but after the first 10 overs England will definitely not mind that.

08:27 PM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 55/5 (Duckett 30 Livingstone 3)

Livingstone tries to lay into Joseph and there’s a big cry of catch it, but it falls just short of deep mid-wicket. Three singles from that over as England try to get back into this decider. Had Livingstone gone England really would have been up against it.

08:22 PM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 51/5 (Duckett 28 Livingstone 1)

The past 15 balls (at the start of this over) the score is five for three...not great. Livingstone is off the mark first ball. Duckett on strike as Forde goes round the wicket to the lefty. Just two singles from that over as Forde asks yet more questions of this strong England batting line-up.

08:17 PM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 49/5 (Duckett 27 Livingstone 0)

Good aggression from Joseph as a short ball induces the error from Buttler - England are in deep trouble.

08:17 PM GMT

WICKET!

Buttler c Motie b Joseph 0

England in trouble here and they need their captain to find the form he displayed in the second ODI BUT he top edges first ball to Motie at fine leg. Oh dear...

FOW - 49/5

08:14 PM GMT

WICKET!

Brook run out (Joseph) 1

Joseph joins the attack and is greeted by a scampered single. The next ball Brook tries to repeat the trick but it’s too risky as a great bit of fielding off his own bowling sends the Yorkshireman back to the pavilion.

FOW - 48/4

Gone - Brook's dive was in vain as he was run out - AP/Ricardo Martin

08:11 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 47/3 (Duckett 25 Brook 1)

Forde must be thinking this international cricket lark is easy, he’s got three wickets in his first five overs and has bowled to a plan and with seemingly relative ease. Brook is the new man in and is off the mark with a push for one through point. A wicket and two runs from that over as the first powerplay comes to an end.

08:06 PM GMT

WICKET!

Jacks c Hope b Forde 17

Sensational debut from Forde. Yet another good line-and-length ball that holds its line. Jacks has a nibble and only succeeds in edging behind to Hope.

FOW - 45/3

08:04 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 45/2 (Duckett 24 Jacks 17)

Duckett has got his eye in and hits consecutive boundaries - the first to square leg, the second through the covers. Another four follows two balls later as Shepherd once again gives the left-armer width and to use a well-worn phrase ‘you cannot bowl there to him’.

08:01 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 33/2 (Duckett 12 Jacks 17)

Three singles get this Forde over under way, this pair rotating the strike well. Jacks then drives on the up and over the infield, the ball hung tantalisingly in the air but it’s safe and the batsman adds two to his score.

Very gloomy conditions, moisture in the wicket and feels like it’s about to rain again: these conditions might just have reminded Crawley and Duckett of their horrible passage against Australia in the Edgbaston Test last summer.

07:57 PM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 27/2 (Duckett 10 Jacks 13)

Will Jacks leathers the ball over cover for four first ball - it wasn’t a bad delivery from Shepherd but the in-form Jacks backed himself well to take it on. The Windies bowler comes back well beating the Surrey man’s bat next ball. Seven runs from that over as the England batsmen finally rotate the strike.

It looks, however, as though it might rain again...there are some dark clouds around...

07:53 PM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 20/2 (Duckett 9 Jacks 7)

More good stuff from Forde who looks like he quite like international cricket. He bowling a great line and length as Jacks defends the first three deliveries. The fourth ball then gets slightly big on the right-hander and he’s nearly caught at mid-wicket.

Forde in full flight - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

07:49 PM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 19/2 (Duckett 9 Jacks 6)

The outfield doesn’t look too quick - no shock there with all the rain - as Duckett drives well but only for two. There looks some good carry and pace in this pitch as Shepherd beats the left-hander’s bat. The Test opener then gets on the back foot and pulls imperiously for four. That’s followed by another drive for two - good start for Duckett.

Horrible conditions to bat in Barbados, with balls rearing up off the seam. Local boy Matthew Forder, making his international debut aged 21, has exploited the assistance brilliantly to take two wickets in his opening two overs. The delivery that bounced up to hit Zak Crawley’s glove as he tried to leave would have delighted the watching Curtly Ambrose.

07:46 PM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 11/2 (Duckett 1 Jacks 6)

Dream start for Forde - there was little Crawley could do with that - it bounced a lot off a good length and as he tried to leave it alone he gloved it behind. Duckett is the new man in and is off the mark first ball with a glace off his pads.

England in early trouble.

07:44 PM GMT

WICKET!

Crawley c Athanaze b Forde 0

More decent bowling from Forde who follows Shepherd’s lead and gives Crawley no width at all. The Test opener plays out three dot balls before one gets up on him off a length and he can only edge behind to second slip.

FOW - 8/2

07:40 PM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 8/1 (Crawley 0 Jacks 4)

Shepherd takes the new ball from the other end, it’s Jacks facing and the West Indies man gives the Surrey boy no width at all early on, three dot balls. The fourth, however, is overpitched and Jacks plays a delightful on-drive for four down the ground - all timing that was, and one for the MCC textbook. Those are the only runs off that over.

07:37 PM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 4/1 (Crawley 0 Jacks 0)

Just the start the Windies and Forde wanted - a wicket with his sixth wicket in international cricket. Great catch from Joseph as well.

07:35 PM GMT

WICKET!

Salt c Joseph b Forde 4

It’s Forde on debut with the first over. And second ball he bowls too wide and Salt slaps it over cover for four. Welcome to international cricket Matthew Forde...He comes back well, however, with three dot balls and a wicket, or so it looks. Salt the final ball of the over uppishly to mid-off and a diving Joseph. Salt isn’t sure it was taken cleanly and they go upstairs to adjudicate.

FOW: 4/1

07:30 PM GMT

The players are out in the middle

And some cricket is finally about to happen!

07:19 PM GMT

Here are the two XIs

West Indies

Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde

England

Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Matt Potts, Gus Atkinson.

07:17 PM GMT

One change for England

Potts comes in for Carse - who is unwell - in England’s only change, so Ollie Pope and John Turner have to wait for their ODI debuts. It will be a late finish in Barbados, with play set to extend beyond 10pm local time.

07:15 PM GMT

The captains speak

Shai Hope...

“We have to start better with bat and bowl, get some momentum. Need to bowl better areas.”

Jos Buttler...

“Great game to be involved in all to play for, looking forward to it. It looks good wicket, we’d have bowled first as well for obvious reasons.”

07:13 PM GMT

West Indies win the toss

And BOWL first.

07:12 PM GMT

Here are the revised playing conditions

43 overs a side

Three bowlers can bowl nine overs

Two bowlers can bowl eight overs

Powerplay overs: P1 1-9, P2 10-35, P3 36-43

07:07 PM GMT

Good news!

07:05 PM GMT

Fancy some winter sun?

An unhappy and wet fan in Barbados - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

06:54 PM GMT

TNT Sports is currently showing

The second ODI which England won by six wickets. Will Jacks got a good 73 to underline his versatility and class. It seems strange that he hasn’t got a central contract - he’s a good all-rounder and plays well in all three formats.

Will Jacks has done well in the Caribbean so far - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

06:40 PM GMT

Still no word on when the game might get under way

Let’s hope the weather Gods are kind to us in the next hour or so...

Reserve Umpire, Gregory Brathwaite looks happy enough despite the rain - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

06:21 PM GMT

What you going for?

06:14 PM GMT

Ollie Pope ready to lead England

Ollie Pope is ready to lead England for the first time in Test matches should he need to step in for Ben Stokes on the India tour early next year.

Pope is England’s official Test vice-captain but has yet to lead England in a Test. While Stokes is recovering well from knee surgery, Pope might be needed to fill in at some stage of the series in India, which begins at Hyderabad on January 25.

“It would be silly for me not to prepare and think about it – and if it is required of me it is something I have pretty decent clarity about,” said Pope.

“I think naturally when you are vice-captain there is always a risk that the captain can go down. Of course that is something that I can think about if it needs to happen but the feedback I have had from the physios since the surgery has been really positive. Stokesy is doing good.”

Pope said that England are braced for trial by spin in India, with batsmen working with assistant coach Marcus Trescothick on developing their approaches over recent months. During their last series there, England recorded a famous victory in the opening Test in Chennai but were then thrashed in the last three games to lose the series 3-1.

Ollie Pope is ready for a trial by spin in India early next year - Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

“Each batter has probably started thinking about their game plan whether that is defence or attack. We are going to go about it in a positive way. The pitches in India can be really flat as well so you never know, it could be 600 par score in the first innings or it could be 200 par score. Each batter has clarity in their mind and we have been speaking with Trescothick since summer about honing defence.”

The Surrey batsman has recovered from the injury to the right shoulder that ruled him out of the last three Ashes Tests. While part of the one-day international squad in the Caribbean – he was not selected in any of the three ODIs – Pope has been cautious about throwing to protect his shoulder.

“I just need to manage it,” he said. ”A lot of the time I am just trying to save it for games when I do get a go. I will keep throwing in training but keep as many for the games as I can.

“The shoulder has been good. It is a stable joint and it can still be sore when I’m throwing but that’s something I’m going to have to put up with for a while. When I do sling it in, that’s all good but I might have to put up with that for maybe the next six months but it is not going to hold me back from anything.”

06:04 PM GMT

Rain, rain go away...

Whenever it looks like we might be about to start, the rain returns at Kensington Oval. Locals are confident that we’ll get play later, but perhaps interrupted by further showers too. We could yet have the ODI series decided by a T20: the perfect prelude to the five-match T20 series to come.

06:02 PM GMT

The only sport they are playing at the Kensington Oval is football

The England team engaging in what looks like a jovial game of keepy-uppies.

There is more intense game of football happening right now, it’s taking place at Villa Park and you can follow it here.

05:56 PM GMT

Oh dear...

The covers are back on as it is raining again in Barbados...

05:52 PM GMT

Sums up the action so far

Rain has delayed the start of the third ODI in Barbados, but play is due to get under way in about 20 minutes - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

05:41 PM GMT

Play is set to start at...

...6.10. Hopefully the rain stays away.

05:39 PM GMT

Will Jacks on his opening partnership with Phil Salt

“We have a good understanding, we rotate strike well and not shy to put our foot down early.”

Will Jacks has impressed along with Phil Salt at the top of the order - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

05:34 PM GMT

The covers are off

So it looks as though play will get under way soon (no word on exactly when, though...). Also it’s reported that there are dark clouds in the distance so it may well be a stop-start day.

05:15 PM GMT

Not the dreamy vision of Barbados most people have

05:13 PM GMT

No news on start time

But the umpires are out there with their umbrellas on display...

05:06 PM GMT

Weather report

It’s raining!

The covers are on. Apparently it’s been raining on and off for the past three days - delightful...

There are signs of blues skies so hopefully play will commence pretty soon, not least because I don’t fancy blogging the weather for the next eight to nine hours...

05:04 PM GMT

Series on the line

Sir Alastair Cook on TNT Sports says England are favourites today, but is warning the viewers the Windies as underdogs are a dangerous foe.

Another thing to mention is that this is the last ODI for the England side until next September. The likes of Salt, Jacks and Crawley will be out to leave a good impression with Bairstow and Root likely to come back into the side in nine months time.

04:53 PM GMT

Phil Salt hoping for home comforts

Phil Salt hopes that his familiarity with conditions in Barbados, where he spent six years growing up, will help to lead England to victory in the deciding one-day international at Kensington Oval.

“It’s good to be back,” said Salt, who will open alongside Will Jacks. “I love it. It’s a very special place for me. I love being here and playing here. Hopefully put on a bit of a show.”

Salt lived in Barbados from the age of nine to 15, while his father worked as a property developer on the island. He attended England’s Twenty20 World Cup final victory at Kensington Oval in 2010 as a fan.

Salt is relishing his new opening partnership with Jacks. The pair added 77 in 8.2 overs and 50 in 5.5 overs in the two ODIs in Antigua.

“He’s probably the best partner I’ve batted with in white-ball cricket,” said the Sussex batsman. “We have an understanding where it’s not just about getting a flyer by hitting a boundary but rotating strike. If somebody gets the momentum then you feed each other the strike.”

Salt believes that the two have contrasting strengths.

“I have different things in my game which mean on wickets like this, I might get off to a flyer a little bit quicker like hitting on top of the bounce through the off-side. Jacksy’s slightly more leg-side than me. There’s certain things from different bowlers where if they bowl left-arm spin, Jacksy will take the impetus and he’ll get the flyer. It’s good fun batting with him because we have that understanding of each other’s games.

“Whatever we’re doing is working. Although Jacksy got them last game and I got them first game, I feel like we’re yet to go on with it and really bang them to rights outside of the Powerplay. When that happens, it will be entertaining to watch.”

Salt said that he and Jacks were making no conscious attempt to emulate Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, England’s opening pair in the 2019 World Cup.

“The way England have played for so many years now, when myself and Jacksy were coming through, we understood that this is the way that you have to play if you want to play for England. More than anything it’s second nature. The clues of success are in there.”

Yet Salt admitted that, after scores of 45 and 21 in the opening two ODIs, he was frustrated not to get a larger score to cement his berth in the side. While he averages 38.4 in ODIs with an outstanding strike rate of 134, Salt’s lone century in 16 innings came against an understrength Netherlands side last year. Aged 27, he now wants to become a guaranteed first-choice pick.

“Maybe I haven’t done myself justice when I’ve had those starts, and I’ve earned the right to sort of go on, but it’s a learning curve. If I keep playing with this same intent and same processes and keep that the same, I’m sure there’s something around the corner.”

Like Jacks, Salt did not receive a central contract in October. But he said that he is happy juggling playing for England with the freedom to play in franchise tournaments around the world.

“I didn’t expect the call,” he said. “I didn’t really mind the whole stuff with the contracts because I still have that freedom to decide where I want to go and what I want to do.”

At Kensington Oval, Jofra Archer also eased back into training. The Barbados-born seamer pace bowler remains some way short of a return to cricket, and is not currently planned to travel with England to Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago, the two remaining islands that they will tour.

