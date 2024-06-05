England are no longer a good fielding side – and that causes more than one problem

Chris Jordan's status as England's only world-class fielder has made him a must-pick - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Chris Jordan was the last pick in England’s World Cup squad but is a first choice in the final XI because he offers a huge boost in the field where they are one of the weaker teams among the top sides.

Jordan had played just one T20 in the previous 12 months for England when he was plucked out of obscurity for the World Cup, a decision explained at the time by director of cricket Rob Key on his hitting at No 8 where he has a strike rate of 160 over the past year. He will be handy clobbering a few sixes if England lose early wickets.

He is also England’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket – 98 at 27 – and can bowl through all three phases of the innings, skills that put him ahead of Chris Woakes when the squad was selected.

But while few will argue against a squad place, a position in the final XI was a surprise, especially with Reece Topley left out of the game against Scotland.

He was expected to play a big part in this World Cup and could still, but he looks set to be vying with Mark Wood – not Jordan – for the last place in the side with the attack to be rotated and chosen on conditions. Wood and Archer were picked to make a “statement” with pace against Scotland according to coach Matthew Mott, but an unchanged XI against Australia on Saturday would not be a surprise. Unless Jordan’s bowling is marmalised, and he did concede 15 in his first over against Scotland, he will stay in the side for the bulk of this competition.

Without Topley the attack is right-arm over samey even with the high pace of Archer and Wood. When Morgan reinvented England’s white-ball team he picked David Willey, despite his lack of pace, because of the angles he could offer at the death as a left-armer. It has generally been an ever-present factor since. Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, Sam Curran, Topley and Willey filled the role and when England won the 2010 World Cup in the Caribbean Ryan Sidebottom was instrumental.

It is debatable whether Jordan’s rope clearing ability at No 8 is really that necessary when you look at the power of England’s top seven. And picking him for that reason reveals their insecurity after the India World Cup last year. Wood and Archer are good ball strikers, and Curran could do that job too while offering the left-arm option.

But what cannot be doubted is Jordan’s status as the best fielder in the team, if not the world; skills that have not diminished with age. He is now 35 and as sharp and athletic as ever.

He has great hands in the deep, a bullet throw, an ability to leap and take catches at long-on and was straight in to slip for Moeen Ali as soon as he ripped one ball past the edge of Scotland’s opener George Munsey. He will turn quarter chances into wickets at some point, possibly crucial ones.

Jordan takes spectacular, leaping catches down the ground - Phil Walter/Getty Images

Fielding could be the difference at a World Cup in Twenty20 cricket which is unpredictable and often close. No one team has dominated Twenty20 World Cups, England winning two, West Indies two, Australia, India and Pakistan one each. It shows the fine margins involved.

Liam Livingstone and Moeen both fumbled stops in the powerplay against Scotland and Mott admitted to sloppiness, something he explained as nerves. Time will tell if it was more than that.

The all-round fielding is not as strong as the 2019 era when England won the World Cup in the Super Over because Jason Roy had drilled himself into picking up and throwing from the boundary in his sleep.

Roy has gone now, so too Eoin Morgan, an excellent fielder in the ring, and Ben Stokes, capable of the breathtaking, Instagram catches, is concentrating on Test cricket. It leaves Jordan as the only world-class fielder. “You’re debating that No 6 or seven spot in T20, and you’ll just go for the better fielder,” said one of the game’s leading fielding coaches, Trevor Penney.

England’s reliance on Jordan is partly due to picking an injury-plagued bowling attack that has to be looked after. You do not want Archer and Wood throwing themselves around and if he does play, Topley is another one who needs careful placing.

Harry Brook has slimmed down to improve his athleticism but has a way to go, Jonny Bairstow remains a strong boundary rider but suffered serious leg injuries while Livingstone, Adil Rashid and Moeen have never been hares in the field. Phil Salt is sharp and Will Jacks has time to improve.

They are miles behind Jordan, who puts his fielding down to playing lots of ball sports when growing up in Barbados, and actually appears to be one of the few players who relishes it. A Jordan showstopper will happen at some time, it is whether the others can contribute enough around him.

