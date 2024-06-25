England’s next match vs Slovenia at Euro 2024: Date, kick-off time and TV channel

Harry Kane and the England players have spoken about the criticism of their performances so far in Germany - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

England are top of Group C going into their final match of the Euro 2024 group stages today. Their opponents are Slovenia, a team who have qualified for the European Championship for the first time in 24 years.

The one notable meeting between the nations came in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Jermain Defoe’s winner helped Fabio Capello’s team scrape through to the knockout stages.

When do England next play at the Euros?

England’s final group game against Slovenia is today.

Where is it?

The match is taking place at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne. This 43,000-capacity venue is the home of Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln, and was constructed for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, although this is the third stadium that has existed on this same site in Cologne since 1923.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get under way in the tournament’s late slot: 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be broadcast live on ITV1. Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Karen Carney are among ITV’s pundits for the tournament.

Latest news

Gareth Southgate will keep faith in his attacking system at the European Championship, with Ivan Toney revealing he has been mimicking opponents in training rather than partnering Harry Kane.

Southgate’s tactics have been picked apart by pundits following performances against Serbia and Denmark, with Kane touching the ball twice in the first half in the second match.

But the England captain is set to stay as the lone striker. Back-up centre-forwards Toney and Ollie Watkins have taken the role of the opposition in training sessions heading into Tuesday’s clash against Slovenia.

“That is what we do. We do the team against the opposition. Me and Ollie have been partnering together and just mimicking the opponents,” said Toney, adding that he would be ready for his chance when called upon and that he needed to be mentally prepared to be Kane’s back-up.

“When it comes to it, we will know what we need to do and put it into place when the time is right. We will both be ready for the opportunity,” Toney said.

“It is tough. Near enough everyone in the team starts with their club and there is a way to adapt to being a sub or being a non-used sub. It is tough but you have to stay ready, be ready. There are times I have done it before in my career, when I went to Peterborough and wasn’t playing and was on the bench. When my chance came, I took it and hopefully I can do the same if I get a chance here.”

Ivan Toney of England shoots during a training session at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land on June 22, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany

Toney insisted he did not need assurances from Southgate before travelling with the squad to Germany as the support for Kane.

“I spoke to him before coming here and I am the type of player who does not really want reassurance,” he said. “He has 25 other players. We are all adults, we are all footballers. Sometimes you start, sometimes you won’t be used at all. You have to get your head around it. The main thing is that the manager has a job to make sure the whole team is ready and win the game so you cannot be sulking about not playing. The gaffer knows best.

“I feel like I do belong here. I am here now and hopefully I can take my chance when it comes.”

Toney’s club manager, Thomas Frank, has worked as a pundit for the tournament and revealed Brentford had been planning for the striker’s departure, with clubs expected to move for him after the finals.

“From 18, when I was supposed to go to Wolves and I was all excited and getting involved in all of it, then it didn’t happen, it hurt me. So, since then, I thought ‘why am I trying to take control of things when I don’t need that pressure?’ I just let people who take care of those things do it and I focus on the pitch,” Toney said.

What is the England team news?

Gareth Southgate appears unlikely to make wholesale changes to his England side ahead of this evening’s final group clash with Slovenia.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make way for Connor Gallagher, Phil Foden is expected to retain his place in the side.

What sort of team are Slovenia?

They are the weakest team in England’s group, but Slovenia won seven out of 10 matches in qualifying.

Slovenia also have one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, as well as one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers in Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

Atalanta forward Josip Iličić is back in the squad at the age of 36. Manager Matjaz Kek tends to set them up in a 4-4-2 shape and they are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 57th in the Fifa standings.

What are the odds?

England to win: 3/10

Slovenia to win: 10/1

Draw: 4/1

