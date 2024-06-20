England’s next match of Euro 2024: Date, kick-off time and TV channel for Slovenia game

Bellingham excelled in England's opener against Serbia but was more subdued in the draw with Denmark - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

England are top of Group C going into their final match of the Euro 2024 group stages. Their opponents are Slovenia, a team who have qualified for the European Championship for the first time in 24 years.

The one notable meeting between the nations came in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Jermain Defoe’s winner helped Fabio Capello’s team scrape through to the knockout stages.

When is it?

England’s final group game against Slovenia is on Tuesday, June 25.

Where is it?

At the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne. This 43,000-capacity venue is the home of Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln, and was constructed for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, although this is the third stadium that has existed on this same site in Cologne since 1923.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get under way in the tournament’s late slot: 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

The will be broadcast live on ITV1. Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Karen Carney are among ITV’s pundits for the tournament.

What is the England team news?

According to Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher, Southgate must drop Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold if he is to get the most out of the players at his disposal.

What sort of team are Slovenia?

They are the weakest team in England’s group, but Slovenia won seven out of 10 matches in qualifying.

Slovenia also have one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, as well as one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers in Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

Atalanta forward Josip Iličić is back in the squad at the age of 36.

Manager Matjaz Kek tends to set them up in a 4-4-2 shape and they are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 57th in the Fifa standings.

What are the odds?

England to win 21/50

Slovenia to win 8/1

Draw 4/1

