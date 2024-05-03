England name squad for May's Pakistan series

Linsey Smith has taken 14 T20 wickets at an average of 18 for England and her left-arm spin could be crucial at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Players on the fringes of England's T20 World Cup squad will get opportunities to stake their claims during the two white-ball series against Pakistan this month, says head coach Jon Lewis.

England play three T20s and three one-day internationals against Pakistan, with the first T20 at Edgbaston on 11 May being televised live on BBC Two.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith and all-rounder Freya Kemp keep their places in the T20 squad which beat New Zealand in March and April. However, Kemp will play only as a batter as England manage a long-standing back injury.

Opener Tammy Beaumont is only selected in the one-day squad, while Sophia Dunkley has been left out completely as she looks to rediscover some form in domestic cricket.

“These two series against Pakistan give us an opportunity to build, develop and ensure we are in the best place come the World Cup in Bangladesh in September," said Lewis.

“We are very keen whenever possible to make sure all the players vying for places in the World Cup squad get opportunities to play cricket this summer so that they are able to put in performances that help secure a place in the squad for Bangladesh.”

Fast bowler Mahika Gaur, 18, is unavailable because of A-Levels but should return later in the summer, when New Zealand visit.

There will be Test Match Special commentary of every match of England's summer - men and women - on BBC Sounds, plus live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website.

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (capt; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers).

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (capt; Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers).

T20 series v Pakistan fixtures

11 May: 1st Women’s T20 – Edgbaston, 14:30 BST

17 May: 2nd Women’s T20 – Northampton, 18:30 BST

19 May: 3rd Women’s T20 – Headingley, 13:00 BST

ODI series v Pakistan fixtures