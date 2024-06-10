England must use summer to see if Marcus Smith is an international fly-half

Marcus Smith has no Owen Farrell or George Ford to compete with this summer - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Ever since he was first named as an ‘apprentice’ in the squad as an 18-year-old with an instruction to polish George Ford’s boots, Marcus Smith has generated a level of excitement and intrigue around the England No 10 shirt not seen since Danny Cipriani was in his pomp.

And like Cipriani, the hype has so far proved to be more than the substance. It is now almost seven years and 32 caps since Eddie Jones first brought him into his squad for a training camp ahead of the autumn Test series in 2017, and yet his impact to date has been a fleeting one.

There have been moments when his star has burned brightly: scoring 18 points on only his second Test start in a thrashing of Canada as he earned a surprise call-up to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, as injury cover for Finn Russell; setting up and converting a match-winning penalty against South Africa in the autumn of 2021; a stunning try from the half-way line to clinch a 2-1 Test series victory over Australia the following year; the match-winning drop-goal against Ireland and a brilliant finish in the narrow defeat by France in March.

But the 25-year-old has yet to step out of the formidable shadows of Owen Farrell and George Ford to establish himself as England’s starting fly-half. Steve Borthwick named him as his starting 10 in his first game in charge last year, but after the defeat by Scotland, Farrell was switched from centre to fly-half.

Smith has had moments of brilliance in an England shirt – such as nailing the winning drop goal against Ireland earlier this year - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Then, when Smith was brought back at fly-half for the game against France at Twickenham to see how he could manage a team in a dry run for the World Cup, the side suffered a humiliating record 53-10 defeat, leaving Farrell and Ford once again as the main men in France.

Smith was left with no option but to reinvent himself as a full-back to force his way into contention during the tournament before injury at the start of the Six Nations deprived him of the chance to make the shirt his own, with Ford again stepping up to assert his control.

Now, finally, opportunity knocks for the Harlequins player. The decision by Farrell to step back from Test rugby and then make himself ineligible for England by signing for Racing 92 and now George Ford’s achilles injury has left Smith as the most senior fly-half in the 36-man squad named on Monday for the tour of Japan and New Zealand.

His only rival for the number 10 shirt is the 22-year-old Fin Smith, who won two caps off the bench against Italy and Scotland. But the Northampton fly-half arrived in the camp on Monday fresh from guiding his side to the Premiership title and is a player who has clearly caught the eye of Borthwick.

“I think you’ve seen the progression of Fin in a relatively short time, with consistent performances he’s put in for Northampton, marshalling his team around the pitch, in hard-fought games, in tough environments he’s performed,” said Borthwick. “Obviously we’re sat here (Twickenham) where he led his team in the Premiership final until he had to leave the field due to cramp on Saturday. I think he’s been excellent.

“I think Marcus is also a player who’s an experienced international. To have two players like that at our disposal is terrific and I’m looking forward to working with them this summer.”

Fin Smith looks to possess a game that takes in the best of his rivals, but surely it is still too soon for him?

Fin Smith has made a compelling case during the Premiership season to start in Japan and New Zealand - Getty Images/Stu Forster

This has to be Marcus Smith’s moment. He has worked hard on his game management and developed his kicking game to enable him to exert greater territorial control in games. And what is clear from Borthwick’s selection, with the inclusion of the likes of uncapped trio Ollie Sleightholme, Tom Roebuck and Joe Carpenter, is that he is setting up his side to play with great tempo this summer.

Marcus Smith’s attacking vision, speed of thought and foot, makes him the ideal fly-half to spearhead that intent in a side that now possesses a greater sense of its own identity, structure and game plan than the one he started against France in March last year.

Borthwick needs to find out if the Harlequin really can step out of the shadows of Farrell and Ford. A succession of England head coaches never got to grips with Cipriani, whose international career quickly fell away, restricted to the odd cameo, as head coaches from Martin Johnson to Eddie Jones appeared to take a look and then say no thanks. Such a talented player as Smith needs a run of games to prove he is worth more to the side than sporadic moments of magic.

At 25, Marcus Smith can still look forward to a stellar international career. But he must know that he must seize his chance now or else he is in danger of losing out to namesake, perhaps sooner than he might imagine.

