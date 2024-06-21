England must address their issues after Denmark draw, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has said England must address their issues after 1-1 draw with Denmark at Euro 2024.

After two games, his side have four points in the tournament.

Despite sitting top of the group, fans have been disappointed with their first two performances.

“We’ve got to go and analyse that in depth and find some solutions to addressing the issues that we have. Over the next few days we’ll spend a lot of time doing that,” Southgate said on Thursday evening (20 June).

He also described the draw against Denmark as a “difficult moment”.