England miss early last 16 qualification in draw with Denmark

England's Bukayo Saka (L) and Harry Kane react disappointed after conceding a goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena. Arne Dedert/dpa

England missed the chance to qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16 in advance as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

In a repeat of the semi-final from Euro 2020, in which England prevailed after extra time, the English took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to captain Harry Kane's effort from close range.

But Morten Hjulmand scored his first goal for Denmark to level in the 34th with a stunning long-range strike after a Kane mistake.

England got close to the win in the 56th when Phil Foden hit the post but had to settle for a point. Victory would have seen the Euro 2020 runners-up into the last 16 as group winners.

Earlier, Luka Jovic scored on the last play of the game as Serbia salvaged a 1-1 draw with Slovenia who fell just short of a first ever win at the tournament.

England top the standings with four points, but the situation in their Group C is completely open ahead of the last group round. Denmark have two points, level with Slovenia, who earlier conceded a last-gasp draw to Serbia, losers to England in their first game.

Tuesday's final matches are England v Slovenia and Denmark v Serbia.

"We are top of the group, lets try and take the positives from this game. We’ve not lost," England right back Kyle Walker told BBC.

England find breakthrough, but give Denmark space

England were the first to try their chances when Foden curled a shot from the edge of the area in the 13th, but the ball went over.

But the Englishmen were on target just five minutes later. Victor Kristiansen thought he had the situation under control but gave Walker space to deliver a low pass, which deflected off two Denmark players before falling for Kane. The Bayern Munich striker finished off from close range.

Denmark tried to answer with Jonas Wind, but his header was easily held by Jordan Pickford. The Danes, however, started to dominate the game and deservedly got the equalizer in the 34th.

Hjulmand had space to take a chance from distance and his wonderful long-range strike hit the post on its way in.

England smash early last 16 entry against the post

Both sides had chances to score again, but it was England who got closest to a winner when Foden's strike from outside the area hit the post in the 56th. Bakayo Saka's rebound went wide.

Goalkeeper Pickford, meanwhile, denied Denmark a second in the 68th as he held substitute Mikkel Damsgaard's volley.

"They probably had the upper hand in certain parts of the game. Let’s take it as a well-deserved point and move on to the next game. We know we can do better," Walker said.

Kane added: "There is no easy game in major tournament football and I think that’s showing. The sign of a good team is when you are not at your best but still getting results. We know we can improve. It’s a time to stay calm."

Christian Eriksen, who equalled Simon Kjaer's record for the most international appearances for Denmark, wasn't very pleased with the result following the 1-1 draw in their opener against Slovenia.

"For us it was a better game than the last one. We should have won instead of getting a draw," he told the BBC.

Serbia delight and Slovenia agony

Serbia left it late to level against their fellow former Yugoslavs.

“It is amazing to score like this but I would easily change that for the win. I am happy that we secured the first point and kept ourselves in the game. Heads high and full focus on Denmark now,” Jovic told Euro2024.com.

Man of the Match Zan Karnicnik, who put Slovenia ahead, said: "It's difficult right now; we were so close. We played very well but just couldn't manage to hold them off."

Looking ahead at the date with England, Karnicnik said: "It will be a very difficult match. They have outstanding players. But we showed the we can compete against anyone."

Slovenia start well before Serbia come alive

Slovenia made life difficult for Serbia with high pressing, and the Serbs did not record their first chance until the 27th minute from Dusan Vlahovic's diving header.

Slovenia remained dangerous on the break and they got the breakthrough on the counter. Karnicnik won the ball near his own penalty area, ran across half the field, passed to Timi Max Elsnik on the left and got the ball back to tap home at the far post.

Karnicnik almost got a second before Serbia broke their hearts at the death through AC Milan's Jovic, who nodded home a corner from the right in a crowded penalty area.

It was the third stoppage-time swing in as many days, following Portugal's 2-1 winner against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and Albania's 2-2 equalizer against Croatia on Wednesday.