England miss early last 16 qualification in draw with Denmark

England's Jude Bellingham (r) reacts next to Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and England at the Frankfurt Arena. Swen Pförtner/dpa

England missed the chance to qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16 in advance as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt.

In a repeat of the semi-final from Euro 2020, in which England prevailed after extra time, the English took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to captain Harry Kane's effort from close range.

But Morten Hjulmand scored his first goal for Denmark to make things level in the 34th with a stunning long-range strike.

England got close to the win in the 56th when Phil Foden hit the post but had to settle for a point. Victory would have seen the Euro 2020 runners-up into the last 16 as group winners.

They top the standings with four points, but the situation in their Group C is completely open ahead of the last group matches on Tuesday.

Denmark have two points, level with Slovenia, who earlier conceded a last-gasp draw to Serbia.