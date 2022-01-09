New England at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9

New England at Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 9

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England (10-6), Miami (8-8)

New England at Miami Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

The Patriots have to assume that Buffalo isn’t gacking to the Jets, so realistically, forget about taking the AFC East.

But they’re the Patriots. They’re not going to take their foot off the gas.

There’s no illusions that everything is fine just because they hung 50 on Jacksonville – they lost to Indianapolis and Buffalo by a combined 22 points over the previous two games.

They’re going to keep running, they’re going to use this as a tune-up, and they’re going against a defeated Dolphins team that got knocked out in a blowout loss to Tennessee team that ran for close to 200 yards.

Why Miami Will Win

Can the Dolphins find the fire to care about finishing with a winning record?

That might be tough after a seven-game winning streak was stopped cold, but this hasn’t been a team that quits. You don’t do what it did after a 1-7 start without having a certain make-up.

How did Indianapolis and Buffalo get by the Patriots? The Colts ran well, the Bills threw well, and Miami has to do a little bit of both.

The offensive production has stalled over the last two weeks, but Tua Tagovailoa will want to go into the off-season on a high-note – he’ll want to quiet down any talk of changing things up – but …

What’s Going To Happen

New England will play hard, it’ll go all out, and it’ll hope for a miracle from the Jets against Buffalo.

Miami will push, but the Patriot ground game and the sharpness of Mac Jones will be enough to overcome a rough start. It won’t exactly be payback for the 17-16 Week 1 loss, but it’ll be a good way to go into the playoffs.

New England at Miami Prediction, Line

New England 26, Miami 17

Line: New England -6, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

