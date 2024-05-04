England men win European team squash gold

Marwan ElShorbagy proved the hero as England's men won gold at the European Squash Team Championships with victory over France.

With England trailing 2-1 in the final in Switzerland, ElShorbagy - who last year followed older brother Mohamed in switching allegiance from Egypt to England - won the deciding match 3-1.

It sealed an 8-7 win for England on games countback after Mohamed ElShorbagy had won his match, but team-mates Curtis Malik and Tom Walsh had lost theirs.

In the women's final, England won silver after being beaten 2-1 by Belgium, denying them a 41st title from 43 championships.

“I want to thank my team. Each one of us had a job to do this week and we did that and more, so I’m very proud of all of them," said England men's captain and former world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy.

"This year we came with a younger team and had many challenges thrown our way, but credit to the team for coming through them and defending the title.”