England may need to overcome India in game of politics to give full focus to New Zealand

Vithushan Ehantharajah
·5 min read
India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root (right) (Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root (right) (Getty Images)

To understand what lies ahead this week for the England and Wales Cricket Board, we need to go back to the start of the year.

Having arranged India’s tour for the 2021 summer, with the Board of Control of Cricket in India then on board in principle, some final details needed to be ironed out: operational logistics to sort, especially around travel and accommodation given the circumstances of the times. As such, a prospective date was agreed upon with five Tests inked into the diary from 4 August.

The etiquette for announcing these details always sits with the host – a chance to look ahead with excitement with considerable coverage guaranteed. However, as the England team were boarding their flight to Sri Lanka in January, a message came through that the BCCI had decided to tell the world instead. In response, the ECB scrabbled together a release and various accompanying notes, some of which were yet to be rubber-stamped.

It doesn’t seem like much in the broader scheme of things, but it was instructive of what the BCCI wanted to convey. That regardless of usual courtesies, or that English administrators had been so accommodative to make this tour work to the visitors’ satisfaction, they pulled the strings. There’s a reason that control has a capital ‘C’.

It was in that context that, going into the last weekend, reports emerged the BCCI had asked the ECB if they could move the fifth Test of the series, or scrap it altogether, in order to complete the 31 matches left in the suspended Indian Premier League season as cleanly as possible ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

It is widely understood the request was not made in an official capacity. Indeed, on deck, no talks have taken place, which is not to say conversations have not started privately. That is likely to change in the next few weeks, with the potential for further steps to be made on the BCCI’s part in the coming days.

The calm of a weekend break has been one of ECB officials bracing to hold firm. There is no appetite to shift or distort a schedule set in stone for six months. Least of all one that, with the domestic lifting of restrictions and a thriving vaccine programme, had set itself up for a crescendo with that now-disputed fifth and final encounter.

Emirates Old Trafford – the Test most vulnerable based on its position in the current schedule – has reported sell-outs for the first three days. Those could be in jeopardy even if the match is moved to start the series before the original 4 August opener at Trent Bridge.

There is also the matter of The Hundred, set to begin on 21 July, reliant on star names to push it off to a good start. With some doubt on overseas arrivals because of the ongoing Covid-19 uncertainties, the last thing the men’s competition needs is some of its homegrown star names to be unavailable by a sudden early first Test.

Series between the two nations are always financially fruitful, but even in a sport where money talks and so does India’s clout, the above problems are not necessarily ones to be solved. The BCCI could front the losses incurred by reducing five Tests to four.

Getty Images
Getty Images

The sweetener – allowing England to host the remainder of the IPL – seems unlikely at this juncture. Despite the appetite of Surrey, Warwickshire and Lancashire, completing the franchise tournament – and thus recouping the £200million that could be lost if it is not completed – would still be threatened by English weather. The guarantee of sun in the United Arab Emirates is, understandably, more attractive.

As such, the prevailing sense that an impasse will lead to the disagreements behind closed doors kicked into a very public battle. And while it is a situation the ECB wants to avoid, you could argue it is here where they stand the best chance of winning.

Last week, a fake statement did the rounds on social media with untruths about a contorted series and clearing of the schedule for the IPL to push the rest of the county season into October. Beyond the obvious fabrication and shoddy photoshop was a momentary rallying by some fans against the greed of the governing body. It highlighted a key tenet of “fake news” – that it thrives from drawing on genuine emotions and ingrained beliefs.

Faith in the English game’s power-brokers is low, and for as much as some view The Hundred as a beacon of the lack of care over traditional and established fans, there is a strong desire within the ECB to claw that trust back. Naturally, some of that is driven by money, and after the hit of 2020, alienating fans of Test cricket – the most lucrative fanbase home or away – is just bad business. But this current situation is as much about fighting for those fans as it is about fighting for an agreement to be upheld.

In the meantime, the next moves are being formulated. Should the BCCI engage in formal talks, the expectation is the Indian press will be briefed simultaneously. They may even cut out that traditional middleman entirely. One source in India joked the ECB might want to refresh the Twitter feed of BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah: news of a women’s Test between India and England and a pink ball women’s Test between India and Australia later this year came first via his Twitter account.

It’s not quite fighting dirty, but it is far from clean for a matter that, beyond basic diplomacy, requires a great deal of care. Even if the BCCI get their way, a show of thanks by allowing Indian players to enter The Hundred next season may rank as a sound compromise. But the cost of a new low in trust, from broadcasters to punters, will be irretrievable.

No doubt the ECB will have to be at their politicking best. As Test players assemble on Friday ahead of the New Zealand series, their paymasters will be preparing for a tussle of their own with repercussions far more wide-reaching than who holds the trophy aloft.

Read More

Ashes 2021: Australia hoping for full stadiums but England fans unlikely to receive travel exception

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson emerge from cricket’s bubble ready for England bows

England hand pair first Test call-ups for series with New Zealand

Recommended Stories

  • Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

    Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc held the top spot at his home track until his Ferrari grazed a barrier to break a suspension piece. The 23-year-old Leclerc grew up in a flat overlooking the circuit that snakes around the picturesque principality.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Will Zalatoris drains incredible fairway eagle to save rough start

    After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.

  • Golf-Only victory will satisfy Mickelson says Harrington

    As Phil Mickelson vaulted to the second-round lead and the precipice of history at the PGA Championship on Friday, middle-aged peer Padraig Harrington said he expected the American to remain on the leaderboard all weekend. Harrington played the first two rounds with Mickelson at Kiawah Island and was impressed by what he saw in the 50-year-old's shotmaking and demeanor. "In the position he is, I expect him to contend, and I wouldn't put it past him being there at the end of the week, for sure," said the Irishman of Mickelson.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials

    Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday. Kerley, world bronze medallist over 400m in 2019, posted a 9.91 a month ago, the first time he had gone under 10 seconds, and showed it was no fluke on Wednesday with a controlled run and strong last 20 metres in cold conditions to leave Gatlin flailing. Kerley went again over 200m later in the meeting but never really threatened the double as he finished second in 20.27, well adrift of impressive compatriot Kenny Bednarek who won in 19.93.

  • Golf-Grand slam runner-up Oosthuizen back in contention at major

    If not for a bad back and a sometimes-shaky putter, Louis Oosthuizen might have been one of the best players of his generation. The sweet-swinging South African, whose swing seems as languid as his temperament, has the dubious honour of completing the runner-up grand slam of all four majors, including playoff losses at the British Open (2015) and Masters (2012). But victory in the PGA Championship here at Kiawah Island could relegate those disappointments to little more than afterthoughts.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • NHL betting: Will the Oilers rain goals on the Jets?

    Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.

  • COTA 101: Inaugural race, betting odds, weekend outlook

    The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Grizzlies end Spurs' season, advance to face Warriors

    The young Memphis Grizzlies finally have a play-in victory to their credit, yet they're nowhere near satisfied. Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game. “It feels good, but I mean we’re not in the playoffs yet," Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said.