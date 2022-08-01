England mastered the dark arts against Germany and we should applaud them for it - AFP

It started with a shoulder barge into the chest of a goalkeeper trying to catch the ball above her head and ended with an England team frustrating the life out of an opponent as they ran down the clock to become European Champions.

This was an England side mastering the dark arts and winning a tight game they could so easily have lost. It was a coming of age display.

Germany were the better team for most of the second half and even after falling behind to Ella Toone’s sublime goal, they were strong enough to force an equaliser with 11 minutes remaining.

They were a nightmare to play against and knew every trick in the book - plus some that had not been written down yet. Germany were nasty and unpleasant; constantly complaining, constantly appealing for free kicks, constantly in the faces of the women in white shirts.

These are Lionesses, though, not Lions. They are hunters, they are fighters and whenever Germany screamed at them, they roared back. One of the most memorable images of the night came late on when Jill Scott, England’s most experienced player and midfield destroyer, had fouled Sydney Lohmann.

It was a soft foul, nothing malicious, but Lohmann swiped out, kicking Scott as she fell over her. It was deliberate and it was designed to intimidate. Scott leapt up, her face contorted in rage as she charged towards Germany’s number eight and screamed aggressively in her face. Even an amateur lip reader could tell the words “f------ and p----” were in there. Lohmann flinched ever so slightly, backed off a little and England’s aggression and hostility was underlined.

This was not a pretty performance by England, it was dirty and it needed to be . The Lionesses triumphed through spirit and determination and no shortage of foul play themselves. Whatever German dished out, they gave back. No quarter asked, no quarter given. This was not a clash not for the faint hearted or the timid and the Lionesses were neither of those things. They played on the edge of control, in that grey area between physical and foul, because that is where Germany took them too.

England's Beth Mead and Germany's Marina Hegering react after colliding - Reuters

England were niggly, they were physical. They kicked, they scratched, they shoulder barged and when they thought they could get away with it, they left a foot in too.

This was physical combat with a ball to play with too. Germany wanted to draw England into a scrap, they wanted to make them fight.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side had not liked reading England’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, saying on Friday that Germany were just another team for them to beat this summer. This is Germany, England party spoiler specialists. They were here to do it again but this time, they failed and went home defeated, English voices ringing in their ears.

The bad blood was obvious from the start. When Ellen White competed for a high ball she had no real chance of winning, she followed through anyway, catching the goalkeeper Merie Frohms. The German reacted, screaming at the England striker who raised her hands in mock apology. It was a taster of what was to come.

At the other end, England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps, was left in a heap by a similar sort of challenge from Lea Schuller. In the second half, the same player left a stud mark on her knee chasing a through ball she was not going to get to.

It was unflinchingly hostile. When Beth Mead rose to compete for a header, Felicitas Rauch, looked at her undefended back, lined her and smashed into her from behind, leading with hip and arm. Mead was left on the floor in obvious pain.

If Germany thought they were going to bully England they were wrong. A few minutes later and Georgia Stanway, who had already been harshly booked for complaining about a free kick being given, got her retaliation in, thundering into a 50-50 challenge which Rauch came off worse in. It was risky, it was a tackle with intent to harm, but she did not pick up a second yellow.

Germany did not just want to rattle England and hurt them, they also tried to wind them up, Giulia Gwin booed by the home crowd when she threw the ball away rather than give it to an England player.

Things got more heated the longer the game went on as Schuller decided to shove Rachel Daly in the back without any obvious provocation after the England player had tackled her.

When England were wobbling, Germany’s players let them know who was on top. It was flight or flight time and predictably it was England’s toughest, hardest and most intimidating player who came out swinging in extra time.

Lucy Bronze lunged into a tackle, with both feet coming through in a scissors motion to leave an opponent writhing in discomfort on the turf. She was booked, but it was perilously close to red card territory. Germany felt the pain though.

England needed to be strong, they needed to fight and they did. Some might complain about that, but nobody was complaining when the final whistle blew. England are European champions and they did it by any means necessary. We should applaud them for it.