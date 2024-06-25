England and Man Utd goalkeeper Mary Earps in talks with Paris St-Germain

Mary Earps starred in England march to the World Cup final last year, saving a penalty in the final - Getty Images/Brendon Thorne

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Mary Earps after the England goalkeeper turned down a contract offer from Manchester United.

A final decision from Earps is expected by the end of this week with United resigned to losing the 31-year-old despite making what they regarded as a very strong offer.

Earps’ current deal at United expires at the end of this month. PSG have been in talks and are now waiting for confirmation that Earps will sign for them.

The reigning BBC Sports Personality of the Year, whose heroics helped the Lionesses reach the World Cup final in August last year, has been considering her options for some time. She is one of the highest profile women’s players in Europe and has been considering playing abroad again – having played for Wolfsburg before signing for United in 2019 – rather than stay at United who failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United did, however, win the FA Cup, with Earps keeping a clean sheet in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, and the club had been trying hard to persuade her to stay. Earps, though, always appeared to be keeping her options open and now looks to be on her way to the French capital.

Earps’ exit will not go down well with supporters, who have also seen England star Alessia Russo leave in the past 12 months for Arsenal and there have been questions asked about the ambition of the club regarding the women’s team.

United maintain they made an attractive offer for Earps – who has been named Fifpro’s best goalkeeper in 2022 and 2023 – having turned down a world-record bid for a goalkeeper when Arsenal tried to sign her before the the start of last season.

Earlier this week, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has bought a 25 per cent stake in the club and controls the football side of the business, admitted Ineos had not done a full assessment of the women’s team as they were focused on the “first [men’s] team”.

