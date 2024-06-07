Advertisement

England loses to Iceland in its last friendly before Euro 2024. Host Germany beats Greece

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • England's Marc Guehl, from left, England's Declan Rice and England's Eberechi Eze chat during the International friendly soccer match between England and Iceland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's head coach Gareth Southgate gestures during the International friendly soccer match between England and Iceland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • England's Harry Kane reacts during the International friendly soccer match between England and Iceland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the International friendly soccer match between England and Iceland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 7, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Kai Havertz controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, June 7, 20204. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Kai Havertz reacts after his goal was disallowed during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, June 7, 20204. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts prior the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, June 7, 20204. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Poland's Michal Skoras, left, challenges for the ball with Ukraine's Oleksandr Zubkov during the international friendly soccer match between Poland and Ukraine at the National stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Scotland's Lawrence Shankland, on pitch, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammate John McGinn during an international friendly soccer match against Finland, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 7, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Romania's Adrian Sut jumps for a header with Liechtenstein's Max Goppel, right, during an international friendly soccer match between Romania and Liechtenstein at the Steaua stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Liechtenstein's Sandro Wolfinger celebrates with Simon Luchinger, right, at the end of an international friendly soccer match between Romania and Liechtenstein at the Steaua stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON (AP) — England was booed by some of its own fans after losing 1-0 to Iceland on Friday in its last friendly before the European Championship, while host nation Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Greece 2-1.

Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson left defender John Stones standing as he scored for Iceland in the 16th minute to bring back memories of one of England's lowest points of recent years, its 2-1 elimination by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Germany needed substitute Pascal Gross' 89th-minute goal to secure the win over Greece a week before it opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich.

Georgios Masouras gave Greece the lead in the 34th on the rebound after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer failed to hold a shot from Christos Tzolis. Arsenal forward Kai Havertz leveled in the 56th when he shot on the turn and it went in off Manolis Siopis.

After Benjamin Henrichs sent a shot off the bar in the 83rd, Germany finally took the lead when Gross hit a fierce shot from outside the box.

Neuer's error came shortly after Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed he was cutting Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel as he finalized the 26-player squad for the tournament. Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann are the two other goalkeepers in the squad.

Also Friday, Poland beat neighbor Ukraine 3-1 and Scotland drew 2-2 with Finland.

Romania failed to beat one of Europe's smallest nations, Liechtenstein, in a 0-0 draw. The Czech Republic cruised to a 7-1 win over Malta. Albania beat Azerbaijan 3-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer