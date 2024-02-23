England Lionesses hammer Austria in front of just 949 fans

England were far too good in southern Spain - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

England 7 Austria 2

Grace Clinton performed a starring role on her England debut as she helped Sarina Wiegman’s rather experimental side comprehensively demolish Austria in a very poorly-attended friendly in southern Spain.

The 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder headed home the Lionesses’ second goal, having earlier struck an eye-catching effort against the post, and excelled in midfield with an exuberant performance that saw her take full advantage of her opportunity.

Usually only rotating her side on rare occasions, partly because her side have played relatively few friendlies in her two-and-a-half years in charge, Wiegman experimented on Friday and Clinton, who has four goals and two assists in 13 league appearances this term, will certainly have impressed the Dutchwoman, as will the finishing of her forwards.

Alessia Russo netted twice as England hammered Austria - Getty Images/Fran Santiago

What was distinctly unimpressive, though, was the turnout. It’s understood 949 tickets were sold for this fixture at Estadio Nuevo Mirador, a municipal stadium in Algeciras in southern Spain which offers a vantage point of the Rock of Gibraltar in the distance across the bay. The neutral venue offered England a chance to enjoy a warm-weather training camp in Marbella this week but the location, announced only on 31 January, was not exactly one chosen with fans’ needs at the forefront.

Those who did make it were showered with heavy rain in the first half, having been positioned on the terrace that had no roof, and some headed away from the stands temporarily to seek shelter from the heavy downpour, but by that stage, the goals were already flooding in for the Lionesses.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring from the night’s first chance, reacting fastest to pounce on the rebound after her Arsenal team-mate, Austria’s goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, had poorly spilled a shot from another Arsenal star in Beth Mead, who had been picked out by a fine pass from Russo.

Their second goal highlighted the work that has been done on the training ground at La Quinta Football Center near Marbella, as their passing move began under pressure in their own six-yard both but they played their way out from the back through centre-back Alex Greenwood and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and eventually worked they ball all the way up the other end of the pitch where Clinton headed in Lauren Hemp’s cross.

Austria pulled one back when Eintracht Frankfurt defender Virginia Kirchberger headed in from a corner, but Mead would quickly restore the two-goal advantage with a well-placed left-footed finish. In the second half, Russo calmly slotted in her second after Georgia Stanway had done well to win back possession, and substitute Jess Carter flicked in at the far post from a corner to make it 5-1 with 20 minutes to go.

Kirchberger rose above Esme Morgan to head in a late consolation for Austria with two minutes remaining, but Mead almost immediately restored the four-goal margin as she tucked home the rebound after Lauren James hit the post, before Daly clinically lashed home England’s seventh in stoppage time.

England meet Italy in another friendly at the same stadium on Tuesday, as they prepare to begin their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in April. The draw for those qualifiers will be conducted on 5 March.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.