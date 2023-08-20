England left devastated by World Cup final defeat – but Spain were simply superior

It was an agonising loss for England's Lionesses but they can have few complaints - Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

England’s Women’s World Cup dreams were shattered at the final hurdle as they were beaten by a technically superior Spain side at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s devastated side, who were bidding to add a first world title to the European Championship that they won 13 months ago, were in their first global final and English football’s first World Cup final for 57 years. However, they were unable to score against Jorge Vilda’s Spain team, who became world champions for the first time.

Real Madrid left-back Olga Carmona’s crisp, low finish into the bottom corner in the 29th minute put Spain ahead, and although Mary Earps saved a second-half Jennifer Hermoso penalty to give England hope, it was not enough to stir the Lionesses to battle back and force extra-time.

It was the first time that England had lost a competitive match under 53-year-old Wiegman, who took over two years ago, in her 39th game in charge of the national team. Her sole other defeat with the team came in a friendly in April against Australia, who co-hosted this tournament, but there was to be no celebrations outside the Sydney Opera House for the crestfallen England fans in Sydney.

The result will be a crushing disappointment for the Lionesses, who had beaten teams from all six continental confederations to reach their first global final, in Haiti, Denmark, China, Nigeria, Colombia and Australia.

The star of England’s semi-final victory over the Matildas, Lauren Hemp, hit the bar with the Lionesses’ best moment of the first half, curling onto the woodwork with a first-time effort from Rachel Daly’s inside pass.

Lauren Hemp stuck the crossbar with a strike from the edge of the area - AP/Abbie Parr

However, Spain, playing in their first major women’s final, had by far the better of the first half, enjoying great success in wide areas and exploiting space behind England’s wing-backs Lucy Bronze and Daly. La Roja went ahead when Carmona, who also scored their winning goal in their semi-final victory over Sweden, had space to overlap down the right with Bronze caught out of position, and the 23-year-old’s excellent low finish slotted just inside the far post.

Olga Carmona's well-taken finish across Mary Earps proved the winner - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

Spain could have had a second moments before half-time when their 19-year-old Barcelona forward Salma Paralluelo clipped the outside of the base of Earps’ near post, and Wiegman sought to regroup at half-time.

England made a double substitution at half-time withdrawing Alessia Russo and Daly, and abandoning the 3-5-2 formation that Wiegman had used in the previous four-and-a-half matches. With the team switching to a 4-3-3, on came Chloe Kelly and Lauren James, who was being recalled after serving a two-match suspension for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the round of 16.

That change had a positive impact, with Kelly quickly creating a huge chance for Hemp with a right-wing cross that Hemp placed narrowly wide at the far post. But Spain had the biggest opportunity of all to kill the contest.

Thankfully for the millions of Lionesses fans watching back home, Earps got down low to her left to save Hermoso’s penalty, after a Var review had confirmed that Keira Walsh had handled the ball in the area.

Mary Earps could have proved the hero after her second-half penalty save - Getty Images/William West

The skilful James was thwarted by a good save by Cata Coll, and England even tried throwing centre-back Millie Bight into attack in the latter stages, but they could not find an equaliser, or even build up pressure in the 13 minutes of stoppage time.

Victory provided a sweet moment for Spain’s controversial manager Vilda, who has been at the centre of an off-field saga over the past year after 15 Spain players reportedly didn’t want to play for him last autumn.

Match details

Spain (4-3-3): Coll 7; Batlle 6, Paredes 6, Codina 6 (Andres 6, 73), Carmona 8; Bonmati 9, Abdelleira 8, Hermoso 6, Redondo 7 (Hernandez 6, 60), Paralluelo 7, Mariona Caldentey 7 (Putellas, 90)

Subs not used: Rodriguez Rivero (gk), Guerrero, Gonzalez, Salon (gk), Navarro, Perez, Galvez, Zornoza, Del Castillo

Yellow cards: Paralluelo

England (3-5-2): Earps 9; Carter 7, Bright 6, Greenwood 6; Bronze 6, Stanway 6, Walsh 6, Toone 6 (England 6, 87), Daly 6 (Kelly 7, 45); Russo 6 (James 7, 45), Hemp 7

Subs not used: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton (gk), Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Zelem, Roebuck (gk), Robinson

Yellow cards: Hemp

Referee: Tori Penso (United States)

Attendance: 75,784

