England keeping true attacking potential under wraps in bid to fool rivals in Eddie Jones’s World Cup plan

Jack de Menezes
·6 min read
Owen Farrell moves to centre for England&#x002019;s clash with Wales as George Ford returns (Getty)
Owen Farrell moves to centre for England’s clash with Wales as George Ford returns (Getty)

Eddie Jones’s reputation for doing things his way and only his way precedes him, but even he is not immune to the clamour of noise surrounding the way the current England team attack on the eve of their return to Wales.

England’s dominant victory last weekend over Ireland, a fourth consecutive win in the fixture, leaves Jones’s side on the cusp of the Autumn Nations Cup final with a losing bonus point enough to guarantee a place against likely opponents France.

But it did not go unnoticed that England failed to fire on all cylinders in the second half as they struggled to keep possession and mount any genuine attacks. Ireland edged the second half 7-6 thanks to their late try through Jacob Stockdale, and although their defensive defiance proved the rock-sturdy base for victory, it may have been a very different story had it not been for two moments of magic from Jonny May in the first half.

Jones brushed aside concerns about England’s lack of attacking threat in the second half last week, knowing that a victory over a side the strength of Ireland’s is never one to be sniffed at.

But a week on he offered a glimpse of what he is doing behind the scenes to set England up not for Autumn Nations Cup glory, but for the big one. Jones may profess that he is choosing the strongest 23 each week, but that is with France 2023 very close to the forefront of his thinking, and everything he is doing now is to put the building blocks in place before England’s attacking game begins to be shaped once what will be a draining 2021 is out of the way.

READ MORE: How to watch Autumn Nations Cup on Amazon Prime

“That’s the blueprint, but blueprints and all plans are good until you get punched in the mouth - I think he’s fighting on Saturday night,” Jones said in a timely nod towards the famous Mike Tyson quote.

“That’s the plan. You never want your plan to be in place too far ahead of the World Cup, because you are giving the opposition too much chance. What do you want your attack to be - you want your attack to be predictable to you and unpredictable to the opposition.

“So, to me, attack’s always the last thing you develop before a World Cup campaign.

“The more you become successful, the more you get analysed. Now you even get analysed for what you say in the game. No one ever used to analyse those sort of things. Now those things get analysed, you do a good play or you play a certain shape and it’s on every website, every coach is looking at it, tearing it apart. So attack is something you want to build very slowly.

“Ultimately we want to win the World Cup, that’s the main goal, but for this week, we just need our attack to be good enough for the game.”

It will be a long season for many of his England players. A 2019/20 season that restarted in August led straight into the autumn international window, with a return to clubs firmly on the horizon next month. The Six Nations will quickly follow along with the European season, before for some a Lions tour and for others a trip to north America - coronavirus permitting.

Unsurprisingly Jones needed to make very few changes to his side given the convincing manner in which they beat Ireland - and it must be stressed it was convincing despite the second half failure to cross the whitewash. The pack that just kept on tackling anything that moved in green is retained to do exactly the same this weekend, although given the form of the tournament so far Wales could be in for a nightmare come scrum time.

Wayne Pivac’s response to that threat is to hand Wyn Jones a start at loosehead prop in place of Rhys Carre, who struggled so much against Ireland two weeks ago that he was hauled off before half-tie.

&lt;p&gt;Jones has been forced into a new midfield combination&lt;/p&gt;EPA

Jones has been forced into a new midfield combination

EPA

Jones has been forced into one change though, with Ollie Lawrence ruled out with injury to allow the return of George Ford at fly-half. Captain Owen Farrell returns to inside centre for the first time since the 33-30 Six Nations victory over Wales in March, with Henry Slade shifting to the No 13 shirt outside him. It will be the first time that Ford, Farrell and Slade have started a Test together since the South Africa tour of 2018, when England certainly clicked in attack by matching the Springboks with nine tries apiece across the first two Tests. But something didn’t quite click with the formation and Jones elected to start Danny Cipriani in place of Ford for the third-Test dead rubber. It raised the question of why he hasn’t elected to try out the formation again since then, with the answer lying in his belief that the art of being a ball-playing centre no longer really exists as they now tend to more akin to an NFL running back, particularly when Manu Tuilagi and - more recently - Ollie Lawrence are concerned.

In that regard, this weekend’s selection is a break away from that philosophy, but Jones was at pains to stress that despite the contradiction in his selection, England are always on the lookout for a new way to play.

“There’s a better man than me who said ‘contradiction is normal’, he said. “We keep changing. We keep evolving. We keep looking to see how we can get better.

“Our big running centre at the moment, Ollie Lawrence, is not available for this game. We have rested him. He does not have the physical fitness to play this game so we look for other solutions.

“The three guys who are playing, none of them will be playing in dinner suits. They all run, carry and tackle. Playmakers play in dinner suits. They are not playmakers. None of Ford, Farrell, Slade play in dinner suits. They all run and get tackled. The whole word playmaker suggests they make plays. They have got to run, they have to kick, they have to tackle.”

Teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Lloyd Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb, Callum Sheedy, Owen Watkin.

England: Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Anthony Watson.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Jones pays tribute to Dominici and Maradona in tragic week for sport

Ford returns in only change for Autumn Nations Cup clash against Wales

Sinckler playing ‘at 20%’ after changing clubs during lockdown

Latest Stories

  • No offense, but the Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever

    The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Report: Pacers offered Celtics Myles Turner and first-rounder in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

    Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • Looking at the options the NFL has for Steelers vs Ravens

    The Ravens situation has gotten so bad it could force the NFL to act on this Sunday's Steelers game.

  • Washington takes over first place in NFC East with utter demolition of Dallas

    Washington destroyed rival Dallas to take control of the NFC East lead.

  • Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem. Here's why

    Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day. In September, he explained why he chose to join teammates.

  • Report: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

    The Ravens biggest COVID case of the season unfolded on Thursday night.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky

    Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick for four(!) first-round picks.

  • Why Maradona Was Better Than Messi and Ronaldo

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Soccer fans are fortunate to live in a time when two superstars are simultaneously making the claim to be the best player in the history of the sport — and more fortunate still that we can watch the contest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play out, week in and week out, live before a global audience of billions. Thanks to YouTube, I can watch high-quality videos of their most compelling performances, and of every goal they’ve ever scored.When Diego Maradona was staking his claim to the title of best ever, most of the world could only get a quadrennial glimpse of his genius, when he turned out for Argentina in the ’82, ’86, ’90 and ‘94 World Cups. Growing up in India during that period, I never saw highlights of his performances for FC Barcelona or Napoli (a city where he’s still regarded as part deity, part royalty).Obituary: Maradona, Soccer Icon Who Led Argentina to Glory, Dies at 60There are now some video highlights online that preserve a grainy record of him in his pomp — including THAT goal against England in the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986. But these only hint at what he was capable of. They don’t constitute sufficient supporting evidence to the argument that he was the best ever.What makes it harder still is the even scarcer evidence for claimants of previous generations: Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas, Spain and Argentina’s Alfredo di Stefano, Brazil’s Pele, the Dutchman Johan Cruyff, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, et al. That they played under different conditions and rules, and in different positions, makes the argument moot, anyway.We can’t, then, know if Maradona was technically the best to have kicked a ball.Nevertheless, I’m here to argue that he was the greatest of all time. And my case rests on the simple fact that he, more than all the other claimants named here, came closest to defying the dictum that soccer is a team sport.For most of his career, Maradona played in teams that lacked any other world-beating players. Run your eye down the list of the Napoli squad with which he conquered Italian soccer in 1986-87, and there’s not a single other player who would make it to a Serie A hall of fame. He had a slightly better supporting cast in the Argentina sides that he took to two World Cup finals — winning it in ’86, and coming agonizingly close in ’90 — but nobody would argue that Jorge Valdano was to Maradona what, say, Jairzinho was to Pele in ’70.It is one thing to be a brilliant player surrounded by other brilliant players; in this regard Messi and Ronaldo have been exceptionally fortunate with their club teams. But Maradona made magic out of mediocre materials.What makes this even more remarkable is the weight of expectation he carried on his diminutive frame. When he signed for Napoli in 1984, the club had never won the Italian league, and yet its fans immediately began to dream of championship glory. The “pibe de oro,” or golden boy, was as much talisman as captain and player.Other footballers — Messi among them — have since had to cope with comparable pressure, but modern superstars are surrounded by a scaffolding of public relations professionals and psychiatrists to help them. Maradona, lacking support off the field as he did on it, nonetheless delivered the “oro” for club and country over and over again.Until he didn’t. It was probably inevitable that the burdens of his genius would eventually crush him, and they did so in spectacular fashion. But he withstood them long enough to cast in bronze — like the plaque commemorating THAT goal outside the Azteca Stadium — his claim to being the greatest of all time. RIP, Diego Armando Maradona, GOAT.(Corrects name of player on Pele’s 1970 team in seventh paragraph.)This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He writes on foreign affairs, with a special focus on the Middle East and Africa.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Marc Gasol knows exactly why he'll fit in with LeBron James and the Lakers

    New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.