England keeper Roebuck joins Barca from Man City

Ellie Roebuck spent nine years at Manchester City [Getty Images]

England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a deal which runs until June 2026.

Roebuck, 24, made more than 100 appearances for City and has 11 international caps.

The Sheffield-born keeper was part of England's Euro 2022-winning squad and has signed for Barca after her City contract expired.

Roebuck told the Barcelona website: "I am very excited. I'd been waiting for this chance for a long time. I'm very happy to be here.

"You could say that now everything fits and this was the perfect time to come."

Roebuck made her senior debut for City on the final day of the 2016 WSL season, where they were crowned champions.

Earlier this year she posted on social media to say she was on the "road to recovery" after having a stroke.

Roebuck's England team-mate Khiara Keating emerged as City's number-one keeper in 2023-24.

Roebuck ready to go again - analysis

Adam Millington, BBC Sport

With a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world, Roebuck has been handed an excellent chance to re-ignite her career.

She was once in line to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper but fell out of favour under Sarina Wiegman and Manchester United's Mary Earps assumed that role instead.

Even before Roebuck missed much of last season after a stroke, she often struggled to get enough minutes at City to be able to cement her spot in the Lionesses squad.

Now, though, Roebuck is ready for her comeback.

She will share duties with Spain’s Cata Coll following the departure of Barcelona shot-stopper Sandra Panos, and with the sheer number of fixtures and the club’s habit of rotation she has a great opportunity to make her mark once again.