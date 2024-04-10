England should introduce a ‘Giteau law’ with French exodus growing

Jack Willis has chosen to play his rugby in France with Toulouse - Getty Images/Lionel Hahn

For a long time, England simply did not need to worry about the ramifications of their top players going abroad. The incentives to play for England, both emotionally and financially, outweighed the lure of the Euro, and in the rare cases where players did head abroad, exceptions were made. Think Dan Luger (Perpignan) for the 2003 Rugby World Cup, Perry Freshwater (Perpignan) in 2007 and the trio of Jonny Wilkinson, Simon Shaw (both Toulon) and Tom Palmer (Stade Français) in 2011.

Then the Rugby Football Union shut that door with the introduction of the overseas player rules back in 2010, the start of a debate around selection eligibility that has heated up in recent months given the players who moved to France following the Rugby World Cup – Henry Arundell, Jack Willis, Joe Marchant, Jack Nowell – with Owen Farrell, Lewis Ludlam and Kyle Sinckler set to follow. As is Courtney Lawes, although he has retired from Test rugby.

The calls for a solution are growing and the latest came from Joe Marler, the Harlequins and England prop, this week. “Lift the bloody oversees [sic] ban! Get a “minimum cap rule” in place and let the boys play!” he said.

While not directly quoting Bill Sweeney, the RFU’s chief executive, the timing suggests Marler had noted Sweeney’s comments made earlier on Tuesday about the policy.

“Where we currently stand, the policy of only selecting players based in England stays as it is,” Sweeney said. “If you actually look at the players we’ve got abroad, they probably made a decision in terms of, ‘Where’s my England career currently? Am I in contention for a place in those hybrid contracts? Am I in that core group of England players going forward?’

“If they’ve come to the conclusion that they’re not – and most of them have had conversations with Steve [Borthwick] anyway – it’s partly a lifestyle choice as much as anything else. Some of the players that have gone haven’t gone for more money, they’re coming to the end of their professional career. Do they want to spend three or four years in France and have a different experience with family? Or maybe, in some cases, maybe it is financially driven.”

For comparison, here is Rob Andrew, then the RFU’s elite rugby director, back in 2010 when it was announced the overseas policy would kick in after the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

“The issues we can control under the [Elite Player Squad] agreement are more difficult when the players are in France,” Andrew said. “Imagine what it would be like if we had 10 of the England starting team based in France. It would make it virtually impossible.

“It’s paramount Martin [Johnson] gets what he needs to protect the integrity of the England senior team. We can’t compromise on that.”

If you read ‘integrity’ and are now reflecting on how England’s 2011 campaign went in New Zealand, stop sniggering.

The 2010 announcement came with a caveat; that players could be selected in “exceptional circumstances”. If those words have sent a shiver down your back then that is understandable, no doubt triggering flashbacks to the endless debate throughout the 2010s on why the circumstances with Steffon Armitage and Nick Abendanon, winners of the European player of the year in 2014 and 2015 respectively, were apparently not “exceptional” enough for them to be selected. Armitage ended up winning only five caps, Abendanon just two, which given their remarkable form during that period is something of a tragedy.

Toulon's Steffon Armitage was only capped five times by England - PA/Tim Ireland

Back to that point from Andrew about team cohesion, the convenience of easy access to your players (in other words, for clubs to not have them available for long stretches) obviously works well for Ireland, with back-to-back Six Nations titles, and also France and New Zealand. Scotland and Wales have spent years watching through their fingers when their players have returned during Six Nations bye weeks to play matches in the Gallagher Premiership. And then you have the Springboks, who could not be further away from Ireland’s set-up with their players scattered across Europe and Japan, yet are back-to-back world champions.

England had a rare taste of what Scotland and Wales have experienced during last year’s Six Nations, when Jack Willis returned to Toulouse and played in the Top 14 against Racing late on a Sunday night, before starting against France the following Saturday.

Willis and Arundell were the first real cases of the “exceptional circumstances” clause ever really being put into action, having moved to France following the collapses of Wasps and London Irish, although they remained eligible only for last season and the World Cup. A cap rule is an interesting middle ground, one that Welsh rugby recently fought over during last year’s contract dispute when the rule was reduced from 60 caps to 25. ‘Giteau’s Law’, in Australia, has seemingly failed.

Say the RFU also set a cap rule at a limit of 25, that would not necessarily help either of Arundell or Willis, sitting on 10 caps and 15 respectively. Lewis Ludlam would be the perfect beneficiary, on 25 caps, while Joe Marchant would be available given he has 28. But then it could easily be set at 30 caps and rule all those players out. Farrell and Sinckler would be eligible either way.

Players are partly making these moves to France for life-changing money, and who can blame them when the risks of the modern game have never been higher. You only need to look at the legal action continuing in the background to recognise that. Yet even if you ignore the money, consider the life and playing experiences these young men are gaining either at the start or middle of their careers, rather than the end. Think about Ben Loader with the Stormers in Cape Town, another London Irish exile at 25 who has now genuinely flipped his world upside down and is thriving in a new environment, just as Willis and Arundell appear to be doing at Toulouse and Racing.

The only constant in rugby is change, particularly when it comes to any regulations, which almost makes it a surprise that the overseas policy has remained untouched for so long. And while you can appreciate the arguments made by Andrew in 2010 and Sweeney in 2024, there is something about not having all of your best talent available for selection, due to a policy of your own making, which does not seem right at all. Perhaps a cap rule is the solution England are missing, and now is the time to consider it.

