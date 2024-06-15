England international came close to signing for Man United before joining rivals in 2021

Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier has admitted that he came close to joining Manchester United in 2021.

The former Atletico Madrid defender was linked with a move to Old Trafford but things did not work out in the favour of United.

The Red Devils were looking to sign a new right-back three years ago and they were exploring their options in the market.

Trippier, who was at Atletico Madrid at that point, was one of the players being monitored by United.

However, things took a different turn and the player ended up at St. James’ Park to play for Newcastle United.

Trippier said that United were interested in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap.

He said: “I wanted to come back to England, my family were finding it very difficult.

“I could’ve stayed at Madrid, I could’ve signed a new three-year contract, but as a player, you have to be realistic about where you can go.

“I couldn’t go to City or Liverpool as I was restricted to certain clubs.

Kieran Trippier came close to joining Man United from Atletico Madrid.

“United came in straight after the Euros and that was very close. Obviously, growing up being a red as well with all my family, but it didn’t happen.

“Everything happens for a reason, it just fell away really.”

A move to Man United did not materialise for the England right-back and he joined Newcastle United, where he has been a successful inclusion in their team.

Man United have no regrets about the failed Trippier move

However, his failed move to Man United worked out well for Diogo Dalot, who has turned into one of the best players at the club after being given regular playing time.

With the signing of Trippier, that would not have been possible and Dalot’s growth would have hampered.

After an outstanding 2023–24 season, he has now cemented himself as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice right-back.

The Portugal international, who is preparing for the European Championship with his country these days, was voted the Players’ Player of the Year for his performances in the 2023–24 season.

