England in India 2025
January
22 1st Twenty20 international, Chennai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
25 2nd Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
28 3rd Twenty20 international, Rajkot (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
31 4th Twenty20 international, Pune (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
February
2 5th Twenty20 international, Mumbai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)
6 1st ODI, Nagpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
9 2nd ODI, Cuttack (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
12 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made