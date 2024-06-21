Advertisement

England in India 2025

BBC
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and India batter Ravindra Jadeja
[Getty Images]

January

22 1st Twenty20 international, Chennai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

25 2nd Twenty20 international, Kolkata (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

28 3rd Twenty20 international, Rajkot (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

31 4th Twenty20 international, Pune (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

February

2 5th Twenty20 international, Mumbai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

6 1st ODI, Nagpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

9 2nd ODI, Cuttack (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

12 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad (d/n) (08:00 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made