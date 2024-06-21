England hopes in balance after South Africa win thriller

T20 World Cup, St Lucia

South Africa 163-6 (20 overs): De Kock 65 (38), Miller 43 (28); Archer 3-40

England 156-6 (20 overs): Brook 53 (37); Maharaj 2-25

South Africa won by seven runs

England's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals are in the balance after they lost a final-over thriller against South Africa in St Lucia.

Harry Brook resurrected a floundering chase of 164 on a tricky pitch to leave 14 runs to get from the final six balls.

But he was brilliantly caught for 53 by Aiden Markram off the first ball of the final over as the game swung back to the Proteas.

Sam Curran flicked a four meaning nine were required from the last three balls but Anrich Nortje closed out a seven-run win.

South Africa are now on the brink of qualification for the semi-finals, having won both of their Super 8 matches so far.

Their score of 163-6 was helped by a rapid start, with Quinton de Kock hitting 65 from 38 balls before England fought back through their spinners and some superb fielding.

England return to Barbados to play the United States on Sunday and a win would still put them in a strong position to progress.

There is rain forecast, however, and if West Indies beat the USA later on Friday (Saturday, 01:30 BST) and follow that by overcoming the Proteas, England's fate could again come down to net run-rate.

England edged out

England looked out of the game for much of the chase with Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow all caught cheaply to leave them 61-4.

By the end they could easily have won it.

The pendulum swung England’s way when Ottneil Baartman bowled five full tosses in the 17th over which cost 21.

That left England, who earlier needed 104 from the last 10 overs and 77 from the last six, needing 25 from 18 balls.

But Liam Livingstone hit another full toss, this time from Kagiso Rabada, to deep square-leg, in the next over, with the South Africa quick only conceding four singles.

Marco Jansen did not concede a boundary in the penultimate over but still, with Brook at the crease, England were right in the game.

It was fitting the decisive moment was a piece of superb fielding, in a match packed with such efforts.

Brook tried to clear long-off but captain Markram ran back, leapt and held onto the catch.

Curran turned down a single in the dying moments, backing himself to clear the ropes, but Nortje executed his plans to close out the win.

De Kock knock crucial

Afterwards Buttler said the game was won by the powerplays. South Africa raced to 63-0 but England managed just 41 for the loss of Salt, who was caught by the diving Reeza Hendricks at extra cover.

De Kock had flogged Jofra Archer for two sixes and a four in the England seamer's first over which cost 21.

There were eight boundaries in South Africa's first six overs, although only one in the next six.

England fought back well. At halfway South Africa's score looked below par.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid instigated a dramatic drop in scoring rate while Buttler leapt one-handed to his left to catch De Kock’s edge off Jofra Archer.

Two overs later Butter swooped as South Africa tried to scamper a bye and threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end to run out the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for a 13-ball eight.

David Miller hit 43 to lift the Proteas from 114-4, until he was caught well by the diving Brook in the final over.

Sam Curran produced another good catch running to dismiss Marco Jansen but ultimately England were left disappointed.

Brook's knock could yet prove crucial, however, in reducing the harm to their net run-rate in defeat.