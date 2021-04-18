England hopeful Ollie Robinson stars as Sussex defeat Glamorgan by eight wickets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

England hopeful Ollie Robinson took career-best second-innings figures of nine for 78 as Sussex beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Billy Root was the only home batsman not to be dismissed by Robinson, who helped bowl the Welsh county out for 349 at Cardiff.

That left Sussex needing 154 for the win and they eased home following unbeaten half-centuries from Aaron Thomason and Tom Clark.

A post shared by County Championship (@countychampionship)

Simon Harmer took five for 57 as Essex completed a remarkable comeback to beat Durham by 44 runs at Chelmsford.

Defending County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy champions Essex had been bowled out for 96 in the first innings and gave up a 163-run deficit before turning the game on its head, racking up 330 the second time around and dismissing the visitors for 123.

Harmer claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul and sixth 10 wickets in a match since joining the county in 2017.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan led the way as Warwickshire pulled off a stunning victory at Trent Bridge to extend Nottinghamshire’s dismal record in first-class cricket to 29 matches without a win.

The 36-year-old finished unbeaten on 68, sharing a stand of 113 with Olly Stone, as Warwickshire chased down a target of 333 to win by three wickets despite England opener Dominic Sibley being unable to bat because of a broken finger.

Bresnan had an escape on 56 when Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores put down a difficult chance off Stuart Broad but had earned his luck, completing the victory with 8.1 overs to spare.

A post shared by County Championship (@countychampionship)

Somerset suffered their first first-class defeat at home since June 2017 after losing to local rivals Gloucestershire by eight wickets at Taunton.

James Bracey struck an unbeaten 83 as the visitors, beginning the day on 28 for one, chased 153 in 41.1 overs to claim their second consecutive win.

Hampshire wrapped up their second emphatic victory of the season before lunch as Middlesex lost their last six wickets for 73 runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Resuming the day on 208 for four, the visitors lost overnight batsmen Robbie White and Martin Andersson within the first half-hour to Ian Holland, ending any faint hopes of trying to save the match as they slumped to a 249-run defeat.

Holland, who scored 210 runs in the game, trapped White lbw for 73 in the second over of the morning, then found the edge of Andersson’s bat on his way to figures of three for 19.

David Willey’s first five-wicket haul for Yorkshire inspired a crushing 200-run success over Kent at Canterbury.

Kent were dismissed for 244, despite a defiant 210-ball 78 from nightwatchman Matt Milnes, after the England left-arm seamer returned five for 61.

Ben Cox scored an unbeaten 60 off 148 balls to steer Worcestershire to a draw against Derbyshire.

Cox batted for 31 overs with Ed Barnard and 14 with Joe Leach to keep Derbyshire at bay on 193 for eight at the close at Derby.

Ben Foakes appeals for the stumping of Leicestershire&#x002019;s Colin Ackermann
Ben Foakes appeals for the stumping of Leicestershire’s Colin Ackermann (Adam Davy/PA)

Hassan Azad struck a career-best 144 not out and Lewis Hill compiled an unbeaten 69 as Leicestershire, having reached 295 for three, secured a high-scoring draw against Surrey at The Oval.

Lancashire hammered Northamptonshire by 206 runs at Old Trafford.

Luke Procter fell short of a century against his former club, hitting 93 during over six hours at the crease, but three wickets for Luke Wood and Matt Parkinson restricted Northants to 218 all out in pursuit of 425.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC co-main event called off after fighter says opponent injured him with shove at weigh-in

    One weigh-in got a bit too heated for UFC.

  • Triller Fight Club results: Jake Paul TKOs Ben Askren in first round of boxing match

    Jake Paul did what he said he would and knocked out Ben Askren.

  • Soccer: Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

    Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Michigan's Kwity Paye is an elite athlete, but what's his upside?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 16 overall — a promising rusher who could use some refinement.

  • Mookie Betts walks off Padres with unreal diving catch

    Dodgers-Padres is living up the hype.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 results: Robert Whittaker gives masterclass in win over Kelvin Gastelum

    Robert Whittaker continued his unbeaten run since losing the UFC middleweight title with a brilliant performance.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Villanova 'throws' one of the most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see

    Villanova's Daniel Smith wasn't even facing the goal line when he made this throw.

  • Select European 20/21 soccer kits are discounted at up to 40% off at Adidas

    Home, away and third soccer jerseys are all on sale.

  • Norman Powell with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/16/2021

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Mike Reilly, Taylor Hall paying dividends for Bruins

    Here's everything you need to know about the fantasy hockey landscape as it stands today.

  • Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes

    Not since Conor McGregor drew Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement has a boxing vs. MMA crossover fight drawn such attention. Whether or not you like either fighter or the bout itself, the celebrity boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren couldn't be ignored. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Almost two minutes into the bout, there was little to no action until Jake Paul landed a 1-2 combination that dropped Ben Askren and stopped the fight in the first round. That was it. No action. No build-up. Just a simple two minutes and the fight was over. Paul was definitely the fighter that looked to be in better condition coming into the fight. Askren, who typically fought at 170 pounds in mixed martial arts, weighed in at a much-less-than-lean 191 pounds. Paul, by contrast, looked like he had put in some hard hours training for the fight. It showed even more in the ring. Askren, who said he was getting probably the biggest payday of his career against Paul, danced around the boxing ring without really throwing much of a punch. But less than two minutes into the fight, Paul stung him with a jab and a straight right that put Askren on the canvas. He got up, trying to survive a standing eight count, but the referee waved off the fight, as Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg, providing commentary, yelled into the mic, "Finish him, finish him." Askren initially looked upset at the quick stoppage. He later said that he told the referee that he was fine, but the referee said, no, you're not, and then waved off the fight. But that was the end of weeks of build-up. The commentary was certainly a bit off from what is typically considered to be professional in the sports world, but then again, Triller Fight Club isn't your traditional combat sports presentation. Impartiality isn't a requirement. "I thought I was fine, but that's [the referee's] job, if that's what he felt, that's fine," Askren said in his post-fight commentary, also indicating that he wasn't overly fazed by the quick stop. "No, I'm gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank and I'm gonna coach some wrestling," Askren said, adding that he didn't intend to return to combat sports. "I will not be back again. I will not be in any sort of cage." Asked what was next for Paul, Snoop Dogg said that he though "the guy in the pink shorts" would be next, later confirming that he meant Joe Fournier, a 9-0 boxer that stopped musician Reykon earlier in the night on Saturday's boxing card. Paul said he was "going to do whatever" he wanted after beating Askren, before adding, "I don't know what's next for me. I'm just gonna enjoy my life for a second." After the fight, Snoop Dogg was on camera yelling out a message to UFC president Dana White, saying repeatedly, "Dana White, where my money at?" White had said on a Mike Tyson podcast appearance in the lead-up to the fight that he would bet a million dollars that Askren would win. Snoop Dogg countered that the bet should be two million dollars, evidently what he was referring to in his on-air comments. Jake Paul stops Ben Askren Snoop Dogg at Triller Fight Club (Photos courtesy of Triller) TRENDING > UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Jake Paul def. Ben Askren by TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1Regis Prograis def. Ivan Redkach by technical decisionSteve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decisionJoe Fournier def. Reykon by TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00, R2Junior Younan def. Jeyson Minda via unanimous decisionQuinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision

  • Soccer-Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."