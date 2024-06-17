Advertisement

England have ‘hard work ahead’ after win over Serbia, says Gareth Southgate

oliver browning
·1 min read

Gareth Southgate said star midfielder Jude Bellingham “writes his own script” after helping England make a winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The 20-year-old scored a brilliant header inside 13 minutes of their Group C opener as the road to final got off to a dream start at a rocking Veltins Arena.

But what could have been a statement victory instead turned into a slog against physical Serbia, who pushed England hard but could not find a leveller as Sunday’s clash ended 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen.

“This team is still coming together, everybody is expecting us to waltz through,” Southgate said.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead.”