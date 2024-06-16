England have 'great opportunity' to win Euros - Kane

Harry Kane is England's record goalscorer, with 63 goals from 91 games [Getty Images]

Captain Harry Kane says England have a "great opportunity" to win major silverware at Euro 2024.

England begin their European Championship campaign on Sunday against Serbia at 20:00 BST, live on BBC One. They also play Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Kane says England, who were defeated on penalties by Italy in the final of the last Euros, have "probably not" had a better opportunity to win a trophy than at this summer's tournament in Germany.

"We all want to be remembered to have won a major tournament with England - not just to have had good campaigns - so we know it is something to respect and be proud of, and to keep pushing ourselves," Kane told BBC Sport.

England were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by France in the quarter-finals after losing the Euros final the year before.

Kane said that this time, nothing less than lifting the trophy can be regarded as good enough.

"If we don't win, we're going to be disappointed," he said.

"As much as you can be unlucky and go out on penalties, we really want to win and start winning as a national team because we have been taking steps towards this moment. It is going to be tough, we know that, but we're ready for the challenge."

If Kane starts against Serbia, as is expected, he will make his 23rd major tournament appearance and play his 12th game at the Euros, both new Three Lions records.

The team's 63-goal record scorer will also become the first player to captain England's men at four major tournaments.

Kane said playing at such a level is "the pinnacle" of any English footballer's career.

The former Tottenham striker, now at Bayern Munich, also said he is "extremely proud" of his record for his country.

He said: "It's not easy to play for England, first and foremost - even harder to get into the major tournaments.

"It's a proud achievement because I think it shows consistency, good work ethic, professionalism, and to be able to make yourself available for all the tournaments is not always easy."