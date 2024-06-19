England goalkeeper confirms move to Barcelona from Man City

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from Manchester City on a two-year deal.

The Catalan side announced the news on their social media channels on Wednesday and revealed she will has signed a contract until 2026.

The 23-year-old will be delighted to get back onto the pitch and compete in Liga F, having been out of contention for much of last season due to suffering a stroke.

"I am very excited," Roebuck said of the move. "I'd been waiting for this chance for a long time. I'm very happy to be here. You could say that now everything fits and this was the perfect time to come.

"I want to test myself and live a new experience. There's nowhere better to do that than here, so I'm really grateful to get this opportunity.

"I like to play with the ball at my feet and this is the perfect team to do that with. I enjoy possession and playing out from the back, so I hope to contribute to my style."

Roebuck was with Man City for the last nine years, playing over 100 times and rising from the academy to the senior squad.

When Roebuck confirmed her exit from the Cityzens in May, she claimed she was ready for a new challenge.

Despite making 11 appearances for the senior England side, Roebuck found herself losing out to Khiara Keating at club level and will be hopeful the move will help her catch the eye of Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman once again.

She has now joined England teammates Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze in making the move to Spain, though their futures at Barcelona remain uncertain - 90min reported on Wednesday that Walsh is nearing a move back to the WSL with Arsenal.