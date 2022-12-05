England forward Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home

England's forward #10 Raheem Sterling attends the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

England forward Raheem Sterling is taking time away from the World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home, per the Guardian.

Sterling missed Sunday's win over Senegal, and it's unclear if he will be available when England takes on France in the semifinal Saturday, England manager Gareth Southgate said.

England will not rush Sterling back. The team will give him "as much time as he needs," per Southgate. Sterling left the club so he could return home to be with his family. Southgate fully agreed with that decision, according to the Guardian.

"It’s a situation that he needs to be with his family to deal with. I don’t want to put him under any pressure with this. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family has to come first.”

Sterling has three young children.

English captain Harry Kane said Sterling's absence was a "private matter," and said the team was sending Sterling "our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

Sterling notched a goal and an assist during England's 6-2 win over Iran in the group stage.