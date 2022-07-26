England forward Alessia Russo secured a spot in the Euro 2022 final by nutmegging the goalkeeper with a surprise backheel shot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·1 min read
England forward Alessia Russo secured a spot in the Euro 2022 final by nutmegging the goalkeeper with a surprise backheel shot
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hedvig Lindahl
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
England's Alessia Russo celebrates her stunning goal against Sweden during the 2022 EURO semifinal.
England's Alessia Russo celebrates her stunning goal against Sweden during the 2022 EURO semifinal.REUTERS/Carl Recine

  • England's Alessia Russo netted one of the best, most improbable goals of the 2022 Euros.

  • The 23-year-old nutmegged Sweden's goalkeeper with a backheel flick to score in Tuesday's semifinal.

  • The Lionesses finished with a 4-0 victory to advance to Sunday's final at London's Wembley Stadium.

It's one step closer to coming home.

England's women's national team bested Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday's 2022 Euro semifinal match, and a Lionesses rising star scored what may very well be the goal of the tournament.

Just 11 minutes after subbing into the game for Sarina Wiegman's side, 23-year-old Alessia Russo redeemed an open miss by netting a stunning backheel shot. Most improbably, Russo's shot slid between the legs of veteran Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl on its way into the back of the net.

Sweden — listed at No. 2 in FIFA's national team rankings — seemed to break down from there. In the 76th minute, England's Fran Kirby chipped a ball from well outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off of Lindahl's hands and dribbled into the goal, all but sealing England's win.

Now, the Lionesses are headed to the championship match with a chance to win their first-ever Euros title. Russo and England will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Germany and France in Sunday's final at London's Wembley Stadium. 

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories