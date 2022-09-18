England football team in the Nations League: what TV channel are the matches on? - GETTY IMAGES

Gareth Southgate has finalised his England squad for the coming international break, handing a first call-up to Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney, 26, has scored five goals in seven appearances for Thomas Frank's side this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds earlier this month. After a strong debut season with Brentford in the Premier League, his form has convinced Southgate that he deserves a chance to prove himself ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Elsewhere, Dean Henderson, Eric Dier and Ben Chilwell have been given recalls. There has been no such luck for Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, however, with Arsenal's Ben White and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher also missing out.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been included despite making lacklustre starts to the season. The squad is set to meet next week to begin preparations for their next two Nations League fixtures, with Kalvin Phillips expected to pull out with a shoulder injury.

Explaining the thinking behind his selections, Southgate said: "This is a bigger-than-normal squad and part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period.

"There were certain players we wanted to keep involved this time, but that said it doesn't mean that this is the end for some of the others who aren't involved. Marcus Rashford, for example, has shown some encouraging signs recently. He is a player we know well so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he of course will be under consideration."

Who do England play next?

The national team face Italy at San Siro, followed by a home match against Germany at Wembley.

When are the matches?

Italy vs England is on Friday 23 September, kicking off at 7.45pm. The game against Germany is on Monday 26 September, also at 7.45pm.

How can I watch the matches on TV?

Channel 4 have the rights for all England's Nations League fixtures.