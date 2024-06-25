England fans urged to drink non-alcoholic beer amid heatwave

Football fans in Cologne, where temperatures may reach 30C on Tuesday, ahead of England's game against Slovenia - Jeremy Selwyn

England fans have been urged to drink non-alcoholic beer amid soaring temperatures in Cologne and across Europe.

As 50,000 fans descend on the west German city for England’s final Group C match against Slovenia on Tuesday evening, organisers said they would “proactively’’ ask fans to drink water or zero per cent lager.

Temperatures in Cologne could reach up to 30C on Tuesday as parts of the continent and Britain brace for a heatwave.

Organisers are on the look-out for supporters who may become dehydrated after drinking too much alcohol.

It will hit 25C when the teams kick off at 9pm local time - and with 56 per cent humidity it will feel more like 29C in the stadium.

Jutta Doppke-Metz, spokesman for Tuesday’s host city, said that organisers had prepared for issues related to heatwaves.

“Our aim was - and still is - to enable the residents and visitors to our city to celebrate a peaceful and joyful football festival that they will remember for a long time to come.

“That’s why we already took the climatic conditions of the summer into consideration when planning for UEFA Euro 2024 and created offers to counteract these in the fan zones and in the entire city centre area.”

In some of the city fan zones, Bitburger beers are only being served in half measures already, but Ms Doppke-Metz said volunteers would be encouraging fans to drink non-alcoholic alternatives.

She added: “Therefore we are offering free drinking water at four service and information points throughout the city and also sun cream for free at many locations in the city.

“Volunteers are also sensitised to the issue and proactively encourage fans in the fan zones to drink enough [non-alcoholic drinks]. There are also lots of shops everywhere in the city selling non-alcoholic drinks.”

England fans served with half measures in Cologne - Paul Grover

The move comes after fans attending England’s opening game against Serbia were limited to purchasing a 2.5 per cent “light beer” served in the stadium.

Fans were limited to two drinks at a time and not allowed to drink in the stands, with the measures in place only for England’s opening clash with Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

England supporters in Cologne have so far been well-behaved according to the UK Football Policing Unit.

In an update on Tuesday it said: “Around 10,000 England fans gathered in Cologne [on Monday].

“There were no reports of disorder and no arrests of any England fans were made. This is indicative of what we have seen across Germany so far, with the vast majority of England fans behaving extremely well.”

England are guaranteed a place in the last 16 after Monday night’s results in Group B, but can still finish top, second or third in their group.

