England fans launch beer as Jude Bellingham scores vs Serbia

Watch as England fans at Boxpark celebrate their opening goal at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham’s brilliant first-half header saw the Three Lions start their quest for glory with a hard-fought victory against Serbia.

England flew out the blocks at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and looked ready to put in a statement performance after their star man powerfully headed home Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross in the 13th minute.

That moment sparked scenes of jubilation back home where supporters who had gathered in a Boxpark venue were seen launching their drinks in the air.

While England started well, Serbia’s physicality and nous saw them fight back after the break to make it a nervy finish.