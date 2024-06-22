England fans facing ‘dangerously overcrowded’ transport for Slovenia clash

Long queues and crowded trains have been a feature of the fan experience in Germany - Getty Images/Neil Baynes

England fans attending the country’s final European Championship Group C game are facing the prospect of “dangerously overcrowded” trains and trams amid fears of a repeat of the travel chaos that engulfed their opening match.

The alarm has been raised by Scotland fan leaders following their 1-1 Group A draw against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday, with the Association of Tartan Army Clubs (ATAC) warning: “If nothing is done then this is an accident waiting to happen.”

England head to the same city for their decisive match against Slovenia on Tuesday, days after their fan leaders demanded an “urgent and thorough review” into the country’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

ATAC joined their English counterparts in issuing a lengthy statement complaining about similar problems during Scotland’s first two games in Cologne and Munich.

“If Uefa insist on having kick offs at 21:00 then there has to be improved public transport to make this happen,” it read. “Trains to and from the stadiums in Munchen and Koln have been dangerously overcrowded. They are unreliable, swelteringly hot and fans are packed in way over any acceptable capacity. We are not alone with our experience as we know fans of other nations are having the same poor experience.

“Better queueing systems need to be introduced at stations, train capacities need to be limited and hydration needs to be provided. Crowd management needs to be introduced for the queues. There is always a police presence but largely they are doing nothing as the fan behaviour has been exceptionally good. After a match against Germany many fans did not get back to the centre of Munchen until after 0100. There were plenty of volunteers around the stadium before and after but most were doing very little.

“Trains back to Heumarkt after the Swiss game took forever to make a relatively short journey as they kept stopping for no reason. These trains should be heading straight to the destination with perhaps one stop halfway along as next to nobody got off at the 10 or so stops. A few of our members got off one of the latter trams to walk the last two miles. They observed six static trams in front of theirs, all full of fans and the tram at the front had no driver which explained the ‘traffic jam’. How is this acceptable or allowed to happen?

“We had already made Uefa and the host cities aware that up to 100,000 Scotland fans would be present with many staying in neighbouring towns and cities an hour or so away from where the fixtures were played. Our numbers were disputed despite us showing our workings and it is clear there is not enough supporting infrastructure in place for events this size.”

It added: “If nothing is done then this is an accident waiting to happen.”

On Monday, the Free Lions Fans’ Embassy issued a statement which complained of “dangerous levels of overcrowding” and “negligent crowd management” following England’s 1-0 win against Serbia the previous evening.

Uefa have been contacted for comment.

