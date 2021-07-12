  • Oops!
England fans go from elation to crushing disappointment

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.

Luke Shaw had struck the fastest goal in a Euro final to put England ahead in the second minute. Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Shaw.

But Leonard Bonucci drew Italy level in the 67th when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Marco Verratti's header against the post and Bonucci pounced to slot in the loose ball.

England remain without a major trophy since 1966.

  • USMNT kicks off Gold Cup with underwhelming win vs. Haiti (video)

    A win is a win, but the USMNT will have to improve to progress later in the tournament.

  • ‘It’s coming (to) Rome’: Italy fueled by England fans’ anthem, Bonucci says

    "We heard it day in, day out ever since Wednesday night … Sorry for them, but actually the cup will be taking a nice flight to Rome."

  • Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race, blasts track repave plans

    Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in five races this season, the latest coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Jeb Burton finished second.

  • Richard Branson After Virgin Galactic Flight: ‘Welcome to the Dawn of a New Space Age’

    Stephen Colbert hosting and Khalid set to perform new song during pioneering day for commercial spaceflight

  • Italy crowned European champions over England

    This was the moment Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a second England penalty kick to clinch the European Championship on Sunday in a 3-2 shootout win after an extra-time draw at one goal each at Wembley Stadium.Fans in Rome poured into the streets and launched fireworks to celebrate their first European Championship since 1968.In London, stunned fans looked on in horror, England's latest heartbreak in shootouts at a major tournament.ENGLAND FAN, ROSS HANDLE: "It never is when it goes to penalties, is it. It never goes according to plan. It's heartbreak, man. It's... can't. I literally... We've come so far." ENGLAND FAN, JOHN FITZPATRICK: "I'm lost for words. I'm literally lost for words."It was a different scene after just two minutes into the match, when England's Luke Shaw scored to give his team an early lead. But Italy gradually took command and scored a tying goal after 67 minutes.It was the first final to be decided on penalties since 1976 and was wildly celebrated in Italy after losing in the final in 2000 and 2012.ITALY FAN STEFANO GUCCI: "It's incredible, it's incredible!"Sunday's win was the first major international success for Italian soccer since the 2006 World Cup victory and was widely seen as a rebound from the failure of not qualifying for the last World Cup.

  • Virgin Galactic launch: Richard Branson becomes first billionaire in space

    Sir Richard Branson became the first person to go into space in his own ship on Sunday, beating rival billionaire Jeff Bezos by just days in what he called “the dawn of a new space age”. The British entrepreneur touched down safely in New Mexico after a hair-raising flight with his company Virgin Galactic that briefly took him and three fellow passengers beyond the reach of Earth’s gravity. The spacecraft, called the VSS Unity, detached from a carrier aeroplane at 50,000 ft and fired a hybrid ro

  • Left-back Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal from Benfica on long-term deal

    The 21-year-old becomes the Gunners’ first signing of the summer.

  • Victorious Italy soccer players return to Rome

    A plane carrying coach Roberto Mancini and his Azzurri touched down at Rome's Fiumicino airport at dawn after Italy won their first European Championship title since 1968, a success widely seen as a rebound from the heartbreak failure of not qualifying for the last World Cup.After the landing, Mancini's side boarded a bus on the tarmac to take them to the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome until meetings later in the day with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi."King" Giorgio Chiellini got off the bus wearing a golden crown, surrounded by jubilant Italian fans who had been waiting for their heroes since dawn.

  • Indonesian sales of Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism

    An Indonesian pharmaceutical firm has postponed a plan to sell a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine directly to the public, amid criticism by health experts that such commercial schemes could bypass vulnerable groups in a country that promised free shots to all. State-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma said on Monday it had put the scheme to sell the Sinopharm vaccine on hold to allow more time to explain it to the public. "For the time being we have postponed it after it generated a lot of interest," said Novia Valentina, a spokeswoman for Kimia Farma Apotek, a subsidiary of the state-owned firm.

  • Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says

    KABUL/MUMBAI (Reuters) -Afghan security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan on Sunday, officials said. The Taliban assault was the latest in a string of offensives that has seen insurgents capture territory across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces are in the final stages of withdrawing troops after almost 20 years of fighting. More than a dozen Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes by the Afghan Air Force on hideouts on the outskirts of Takhar's provincial center, Taluqan, Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Twitter.

  • Ignoring This Conventional Advice Could Save You on Taxes in Retirement

    Many retirees paying almost no tax early in retirement then get hit with stiff tax bills in their 70s after they start collecting Social Security and begin required distributions. Retirees instead should be focused on reducing their lifetime taxes, and that often means paying more tax in early retirement

  • Italy breaks the hearts of England with Euro 2020 final win at Wembley Stadium

    Italy broke the hearts of England as it came away with the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy in London.

  • ‘It’s horrifying,’ Fauci says after CPAC crowd cheers lack of vaccinations

    Roughly half of the nation is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Dreaming of gold: How sleep has become a key part of Olympic prep for Team USA

    In the years leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, hundreds of athletes have tracked their sleep in consultation with USOPC experts.

  • Virgin Galactic: Sir Richard Branson rockets to the edge of space

    The UK businessman realises a lifetime's ambition by riding a rocket plane high into the sky.

  • NBC SPORTS BAY AREA AND PROVIDENT CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCE WINNER OF 2021 ALL-STAR TEACHER AWARD

    NBC Sports Bay Area and Provident Credit Union announce the winner of the 2021 All-Star Teacher Award at Oracle Park on July 10, 2021

  • This uber-flattering maxi dress has over 24,000 flawless Amazon ratings— and it's on sale for $30

    The comfy summer frock has a secret: It has pockets!

  • Florida resident detained as latest suspect in Haiti killing

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The latest suspect detained amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption. Police identified the man on Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moïse's alleged killers were protecting the suspect as the supposed president of Haiti. The head of Haiti's police, Léon Charles, accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, which stunned the nation of more than 11 million people.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for 'completely evil' critical race theory to be outlawed, teachers to be fired

    Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that teachers who teach critical race theory should be fired "on the spot."

  • Migration trends between the U.S. and Mexico have flipped upside down

    Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios The past few years have seen a marked decline in the number of people migrating from the U.S. to Mexico, according to a new Pew Research Center report. Why it matters: Mexico has long been the largest country of origin for immigrants in the U.S. However, there was even more migration from the U.S. to Mexico in the 2000s and early 2010s— a trend that reversed in the years before the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo