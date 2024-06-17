England fans down two months worth of beer in weekend at Gelsenkirchen restaurant

England fans in full voice at the restaurant, ahead of the game with Serbia - PAUL GROVER

Thirsty England fans drank two months worth of beer in one weekend at a restaurant in Germany, which became the centre of their Euros party.

Fans who descended on Gelsenkirchen downed more than 7,500 pints at GE Piazza in the city’s old town.

The owners of the Italian restaurant said the fans had got through 60 kegs, largely in 36 hours since most of them arrived on Saturday, compared to two over a normal weekend.

Around 50,000 England fans descended on Gelsenkirchen for Sunday night’s 1-0 win over Serbia, where, despite some violence from hooligans, it was largely a party atmosphere.

With few bars in Gelsenkirchen compared to the beer halls of Munich or clubs in Berlin, the Italian restaurant near the town’s main square became the place to be, with fans dancing on tables and drinking five litre dispensers of beer.

GE Piazza became the centre of the England fans' party - BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

The owners, who said it had been their busiest weekend since England last played in Gelsenkirchen, nearly 20 years ago at the 2006 World Cup, are believed to have made around 50,000 Euros from beer sales.

“Popular? Yes,” manager Umit Yavuz, 43, said with a smile, during the lull while fans were at the stadium and fan park.

He told The Telegraph that on a normal weekend, the bar would only get through two kegs but had already been on to the 60th before fans returned from the stadium. On European measures, this is the equivalent of 7,500 large beers.

Supporters got through more than 7,500 pints of beer - BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

“This is as busy as we’ve been for a long, long time,” he said. “Probably since the last time England played in Gelsenkirchen in 2006. But back then there were more pubs and bars in the city, so this time around everyone has come here.

“I put on an England shirt to entice the supporters in. It’s always a popular move. I also put up flags for all the countries playing in the Euros outside the bar. I think that’s why we’ve been so popular.

“We have Italy and Spain playing in Gelsenkirchen next, I hope their fans join us for the party too. However, they won’t drink anywhere near as much as the English. England really likes to drink.”

The restaurant owners said they had not been so busy since the last time England played in the city - BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Mr Yavuz runs the bar with his sister, Deniz, 38, who said. “The atmosphere has been great.

“Not everyone has stayed in Gelsenkirchen but Friday got quite busy, Saturday even more so and then yesterday we were packed for most of the day. The English are a thirsty bunch. You drink beer like we drink water.”

England now head to Frankfurt where they will play Denmark on Thursday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.