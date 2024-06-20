England fans celebrate Harry Kane’s opening goal against Denmark in Euro 2024 match

This is the moment England fans celebrated Harry Kane’s opening goal against Denmark in their second Euro 2024 group match on Thursday (20 June).

Fans at London’s Wembley Box Park went wild as Kane hit the back of the net in the 18th minute of the game.

Kyle Walker raced around Victor Kristiansen before squaring the ball for Kane, who made no mistake from inside the six-yard box.

Morten Hjulmand equalised for Denmark with a glorious strike in the 38th minute.

Following a sloppy pass from Kane, Hjulmand received the ball outside of the penalty area and struck the ball into the far corner.