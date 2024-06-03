England will face weakened Scotland in T20 World Cup opener as part of alarming wider trend

Scotland's Josh Davey is staying at home to play for Somerset in the Blast rather than turning out for his country in the T20 World Cup - Harry Trump/Getty Images

A World Cup should showcase the best players each country possesses, facing off against each other. In cricket, it isn’t.

When England face Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Barbados on Tuesday, England will, naturally, be able to call on a full allocation of their players. It is a luxury denied to Scotland. Josh Davey and Andy Umeed were both not available for selection; instead they will remain with their county, Somerset.

It is a microcosm of a paradox: counties have to release their players to play for England. Yet they do not have to release them to play for England’s opponents.

While England will be at full strength in the Caribbean, emerging nations will not be. Netherlands are hindered in a similar way to Scotland. Both Colin Ackermann and Roloef van der Merwe, who would both be in the national squad, will spend the tournament playing for Durham and Somerset in the T20 Blast.

In theory, this should never happen. The ICC requires all players to be released for international duty. In the case of any World Cup or qualifying matches, Article 3.2 of the ICC Regulations on Sanctioning of Events and Player Release states: “The release of players who wish to play for the National Representative Team of an Associate Member shall be mandatory.” A subsequent Article declares: “Any contractual provisions agreed with a player must be consistent with these requirements.” This mandatory release clause mirrors similar regulations in football and rugby.

Counties ignore ICC requirement for Associates’ players

In cricket’s case, the clause is a chimera. Counties simply ignore the ICC requirement to ensure that their Associate players are released to play in global events.

If players insisted that their counties release them they would become less attractive, rendering them at risk of losing their contracts. This is particularly the case with Van der Merwe, who only has a white-ball contract at Somerset and would miss an extended period of the T20 Blast if he went to the World Cup.

Roelof van der Merwe will be playing for Somerset against Kent at Canterbury on Friday instead of Netherlands vs South Africa in New York the following day - Harry Trump/Getty Images

Associate teams are well aware of this reality. If they insisted that counties release all their players for the World Cup, many players would be forced to choose between playing international cricket and their more lucrative county contracts. When Paul van Meekeren missed playing for Netherlands in last year’s ODI World Cup qualifiers to play for Gloucestershire, he told ESPNcricinfo that if the board had insisted that he played: “I’d retire from Dutch cricket.”

“Players choose counties because they provide greater financial security compared to an Associate nation contract,” one leading agent explains. “You can’t opt for that security and then want the other benefits of international cricket.”

For less-resourced nations, this reality is nothing new. On West Indies’s tour of England in 1933, their star Learie Constantine played in only one of the three Tests: his Lancashire League side would not allow him to play in the other two. “Nelson had key games and wouldn’t release me; I should have gone fast enough if I could,” Constantine wrote.

Last year, Scotland and Netherlands entered depleted sides in the qualifiers for the ODI World Cup, rendering the Dutch toppling West Indies to win a place in India even more remarkable. In 2022, when England toured Netherlands, the hosts were missing the equivalent of half of their full-strength team. At least one member of the England management at the time was privately irked with counties, who had rendered the games less competitive by not releasing players.

“We need enough money to contract our players full-time – then we can release them to counties or provincial teams but we are in charge,” observed the Netherlands coach in 2018. “The team that they are playing for very often uses the whole selection or contract negotiations as a threat.”

Those were the words of Ryan Campbell, who is now Durham head coach. Then, he was lamenting counties not releasing their Netherlands players. Now, he will benefit from Ackermann playing during the T20 World Cup; when he joined Durham, Ackermann made clear that he would be available throughout the summer. But Durham have released Michael Jones to Scotland and Bas de Leede to Netherlands.

Durham have released Bas de Leede for the tournament but have kept hold of Colin Ackermann for the Blast - MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

None of this is the fault of individuals: cricketers trying to retain professional county contracts, and coaches trying to win games. But it encapsulates how, even at a 20-team World Cup that should show the game’s global depth, Associate nations are prevented from being at full strength. The problem is exacerbated when global events clash with the English summer.

Yet the real culprit is the International Cricket Council’s revenue distribution model. Under the ICC’s distribution model for 2024-27, India receive £180 million a year from the global governing model, 38.5 per cent of all revenue; England get about £31 million. The 94 Associate members combined receive just £53 million. Even as leading Associates, Scotland and Netherlands receive about £3 million a year from the ICC, which is the bulk of their total income, to be spent across their men’s and women’s programmes, and the grassroots and international game.

While this inequality remains, one perverse feature of the World Cup will remain: the sides who will be deprived of players will be those that can least afford it.

