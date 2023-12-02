England face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Euro 2024 as Scotland get Germany

England could have had a harder draw for Euro 2024, but Scotland have a difficult task - PA/Adam Davy

Gareth Southgate’s England will face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C of the Euro 2024 finals whilst Scotland will take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Scotland’s opening game against Euro 2024 hosts Germany is the first game of the tournament.

England’s first match will take place on Sunday June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen before a trip to Frankfurt to take on Denmark. Their final Group C fixture is against Slovenia on Thursday June 25 in Dusseldorf.

Defending champions Italy have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Scotland kick off the whole show on June 14, with their next game against Switzerland on June 19 before a final fixture against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday June 23.

06:54 PM GMT

The thoughts of Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes

“I’m buzzing with excitement about the opening game against Germany. I feel like it’s such a ‘Scotland’ draw, just to get that first game against the hosts. It’s going to be a tough group but something to look forward to. We can beat any team we get – that’s the mentality we have now.”

Lyndon Dykes cannot wait for next summer's tournament - Giorgi Arjevanidze/Getty Images

06:45 PM GMT

The thoughts of Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon

On playing hosts Germany in the opening match of the tournament:

“It’s going to be a huge build-up – exactly what you want. Being a part of the opening ceremony is huge to be involved in. Germany have a history and experience of many, many tournament wins. The pressure will be on them at home and maybe that’s something we can use to our advantage.

Craig Gordon believes hosts Germany will feel pressure going into their face-off in the opening game - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On Switzerland:

“That’s a tough one: a team that has a good deal of group-stage experience at these tournaments and have the know-how to get through these groups. No matter who we got, it was going to be tough. We’ll need to play really well to come out of that group but we firmly believe in ourselves and have put the performances in for a number of years now to go there with confidence.”

06:43 PM GMT

Jimmy Boy : “We should be OK, but then we did once manage to lose to Iceland.”

JJ Johnson : “Oh well Scotland, remember the fun is in competing and the journey is part of the holiday.”

Nantwich Dabber : “Scotland will make the quarter finals at least. England will be anchored down by a risk averse manager. If I was a betting person I would place a ‘pony’ on England not qualifying from their group.”

Kevyn Dee : “If Scotland bring their A game, they’ll rattle a few teams.”

Lenny Thelion : “Denmark, draw Slovenia, win and Serbia, win. First knockout round scrape through. Second knockout round out.”

Saigon River Sam: “As per usual an easy draw for England. Therefore will be again the knockouts before they meet a decent team to send them home.”

06:39 PM GMT

The thoughts of England manager Gareth Southgate

Thoughts on the draw

“You can look at it on paper but the games are not played on paper. One or two teams you are glad to avoid, certainly in those pot threes and pot fours, but all the teams we play are more than capable.”

Pleased to avoid home nations

“They are brilliant occasions, especially for the fans, and are great games to play in. I was really relaxed about all of it. The advantage we have got is having been in a few tournaments you know the format, you know the next objective is to get out of the group and you try and build from there really.”

Denmark tough in Pot Two, worried be a tough draw

“You can’t tell. you look at Serbia with a centre-forward like Mitrovic and you have to be very careful about assuming things with these draws.

Gareth Southgate's side will take on Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark in the group stages - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Slovenia and Serbia less familiar opponents

“Slovenia was one of the first games I had as England manager. I will always remember Joe Hart made a save that day that if he doesn’t make it I might not still be England manager. So you do think back to those moments.

England’s base for the tournament

“We are now able to work all of that out, that’s the beauty of the draw. we have a clear opportunity to study the opposition, we can look at the timing of arriving in Germany as we have the date of the first game. We can nail down where we are going to stay. we can get a lot more clarity but I don’t have that to give you now, unfortunately.”

Final thoughts

“We are hugely excited to be part of the tournament. we know the expectation at home, we have developed a lot as a team in the last few years, we are getting used to these big games so we are ready for that expectation and we hope we can give our supporters some more brilliant nights as I think we have in the last few tournaments.”

06:35 PM GMT

Tough potential group for Wales

If Wales make it past Finland and then either Poland or Estonia in the play-offs, they would face a very tough group with France, Netherlands and Austria in Group D. Here are the thoughts of their manager Rob Page:

“It looks like one of the toughest group there. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get there but the rewards are there. We’re all in football because we want to play against the best teams, players and managers and they certainly fall into that category. “The boys have shown against top opposition that we are more than capable of holding our own and if we get through, brilliant, that means we’ve had two great performances and then we can take that momentum into the Euros. “We’ve played Holland, France and Austria before so we know what to expect. We want to play against world class teams. “Planning for play-offs in March is going well. We’ve had to forecast that we will qualify and already get some base camps in line. No doubt in January we will be doing some site visits.”

06:29 PM GMT

The thoughts of Hungary coach Marco Rossi

Hungary are in Group A with the hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland. Their coach Marco Rossi has been speaking after the draw:

“The draw could have been easier or harder, but there are no easy groups or easy matches at the European Championships. Germany are clearly the strongest in the group, Scotland are physically strong and Switzerland also have outstanding playing power. “All three games will be difficult. Each team has a similar chance to advance.”

06:27 PM GMT

The thoughts of Scotland manager Steve Clarke

“First of all, it’s nice to have clarity. You know who you’re going to face, you know the opposition and now we can start preparing.”

On their first match against Germany:

“It’s good, you know what you’re up against. Nice to open the tournament, nice to be involved in that first game and hopefully we can set the tournament off with a good match. We’ve got to make sure it’s not about the occasion and it’s about the match. We look forward to it, it’s an exciting draw. I don’t think it mattered who we were going to get, it was always going to be exciting for us. Nice to be involved in the draw process and looking forward to next summer now.”

On facing Hungary and Switzerland:

“Two good teams, we’ll be competitive in the matches and I’m sure they’ll be competitive too. It’s a good group, an evenly balanced group and I look forward to it. “We’ve got a really good idea now on where we will be based and how we will prepare for the tournament. The homework can start now, I can start watching videos of matches and then some friendly matches in March which we will get organised as soon as we can and then look forward to next year.”

On how Germany will host the Euros:

“I’m sure they’ll handle the Tartan Army and they better be ready for a lot of Scotsmen coming! It’s great to be involved and hopefully everyone can have a great time next summer.”

06:25 PM GMT

Robert Sanderson : “Good draw for England, Scotland get the opening game so good draw for them too. They’ll go no further, obviously.”

Stewart Waddell : “Why do England always get easy draws?”

Paul Briant : “Please get rid of Southgate, if we can’t win this with this set of players we never will.”

Charles Gordon : “Come on Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.”

John Dodson : “Another early exit for Scotland.”

Chris Hayes: “Oh well....it was nice while it lasted, Scotland....”

06:19 PM GMT

Former Scotland striker James McFadden on the BBC

“It’s a tough group for Scotland but I think if they have everyone fit and available, they’ll be confident they can get out of the group. “The opening game against Germany will be a great occasion and all the pressure will be on Germany to go and get a result and that should suit Scotland because against the better sides, they tend to do ok. “It’s a tough group, I’m not going to lie and say I’m delighted with the group. I think Scotland will give a good account of themselves and be a very good side because they have had the experience of playing in the Euros before this group and the disappointment of those games. They will want to put it right. “The players will be supremely confident going into this group stage.

06:17 PM GMT

Chris Sutton on England's group on the BBC

“I don’t think Denmark are as strong as they once were, everybody fancied them at the World Cup and they had a poor World Cup. They huffed and puffed through their qualifying campaign and didn’t have it easy. “There are some names we’re familiar with, Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United, Kasper Schmeichel. They’ll be well organised but you suspect England will have too much for them. “Serbia is an interesting one; Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic and Dusan Tadic, players who we are familiar with, that won’t be easy but you’d say it’s a pretty soft group for England.”

06:11 PM GMT

Hungary team guide

Manager

Marco Rossi is an interesting character. The Italian was a defender for Brescia and Sampdoria among other teams and then managed in his homeland, mainly in the lower leagues before moving to Hungary in 2012 with Budapest Honved. The national team job has been his since 2018.

Star player

Dominik Szoboszlai is their captain and has been a good signing for Liverpool since his summer move from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £60million. Hungary’s play will go through him and he will look to add goals to organising games for Rossi.

Euro pedigree

In modern times, the last two Euros are the only major tournaments the Hungarians have qualified for. In 2016 they reached the knockout stage but in the last finals, despite draws against Germany and France, they did not make it past the group stage. Were given a terrible draw though, with Portugal also in their group.

Are they a threat?

Just look at their performance at Molineux in the Nations League. They put four past England and had fans jeering Gareth Southgate. They also defeated them in Budapest so clearly have big performances in them. They qualified from Group G without losing a match, albeit from a group they would be expected to qualify from.

06:10 PM GMT

Switzerland team guide

Manager

Fans might remember him from his playing days at Basel when they faced Manchester United in the Champions League. As a manager he had a spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow before earning his stripes - and a shot at the Swiss job - with posts at Schaffhausen, Grasshoppers and Sion. Has been in charge of the national team since 2021. He sent Swiss chocolate to the Irish FA as a thank you for taking a point off Italy and helping his team qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Star player

Granit Xhaka has had a colourful career. He turned it around at Arsenal, going from villain to cult hero. He might be forever on the verge of a red card but he wore his heart on his sleeve and ended up winning those sceptical supporters around. Now he is at Bayer Leverkusen and trying to deny Harry Kane the title. They are going toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich.

Euro history

Fans of a certain vintage will remember them drawing against an England team that contained Gareth Southgate in the Euro 96 opener. They reached the quarter-finals in the last finals, which was their best performance in the tournament. In the end they were only beaten on penalties by Spain.

Are they are threat?

After reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup last season, they are not there to make up the numbers next year with their squad full of experience but also quality. Aside from Xhaka, , Xherdan Shaqiri and Denis Zakaria adds to their quality, while Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji are familiar to those watching Premier League football.

06:09 PM GMT

Hosts Germany team guide

Manager

Julian Nagelsmann was on the radar of Premier League clubs not so long ago after leaving Bayern Munich but he is with his national team and looking to pick up the pieces after a disastrous time under Hansi Flick. Nagelsmann, 36, has built a reputation as one of the best young managers in the world and this will be a test of his credentials.

Star player

Jamal Musiala could have been playing for England after starting his Academy career at Southampton and Chelsea. Having moved to Bayern Munich, playing for his birth country feels right. He is just 20 but establishing himself as a fine midfielder of international class.

Euro history

Never write them off, apparently. And why would you after their triumphs down the years? They won in 1972 and 1980 before a long wait to break England’s hearts - and Gareth Southgate’s - at Euro 96 where they won at Wembley. Since then they have reached the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016.

Are they a threat?

Worrying friendly defeats led to Flick’s dismissal. Their defeats last month have hardly raised expectations under Nagelsmann. They were defeated by Turkey and then Austria. Not only are results bad, they have had no competitive games since the World Cup as they qualified as hosts.

06:05 PM GMT

Host cities in Germany

06:03 PM GMT

Denmark team guide

Manager

Kasper Hjulmand has been in charge since 2020 after spells in club football which included succeeding Thomas Tuchel at Mainz in Germany. After replacing Åge Hareide, who went onto manage Iceland, he got the Danes to the semi-final of the last Euros where they were sunk by Harry Kane’s penalty.

Star player

Manchester United have not seen the best of Rasmus Hojlund yet. But at £72million there is expectation on the former Atalanta striker to deliver. He has saved his best performances for the Champions League, in fact he has scored for United in no other competition. So continental football suits him and playing in this tournament is an opportunity to enhance his reputation.

Euro pedigree

They are at the heart of the most romantic European Championship story: called up at the last minute to play in 1992 after Yugoslavia were disqualified and they ended up winning the whole tournament with Peter Schmeichel in goal and John Jensen in midfield. They also reached the quarter-final in 2004 but it has been a battle to get out of the group stage between winning 32 years ago and reaching the semi-finals last time out.

Are they a threat?

The Danes have plenty of Premier League experience in Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg in their ranks. Their performance at the World Cup last year, however, will not strike fear into opponents. They finished bottom of their group with one point and one goal from their three games.

06:02 PM GMT

Slovenia team guide

Manager

Matjaz Kek was only capped once by Slovenia as a player. As a manager, he has been back in charge since 2018, after a four-year spell earlier in his career when he got the country to the 2010 World Cup. In the period in between, he coached Saudi club Al-Ittihad and Croatian side Rijeka.

Star player

Benjamin Sesko is only 20 and has been on the shortlists of Premier League clubs looking for a young No9. He has come through the Red Bull route, moving from Salzburg to Leipzig and there is expectation of him to increase in value. Manchester United are well aware of his talents.

Euro history

This is the first time they have qualified since the 2000 finals in Beglium and Holland, which was their first Euros and saw them draw two games. Getting a point against Yugoslavia and Norway was not enough to progress. The defeat to Spain proved to be the vital match.

Are they a threat?

Pushed all the way by Kazakhstan earlier in the week and it needed Benjamin Verbic’s late goal to secure the victory and a runners-up place in their group behind Denmark on head-to-head records. Reaching the finals is a huge achievement for the team captained by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

06:01 PM GMT

Serbia team guide; England's first opponent

Manager

Dragan Stojković was an elegant playmaker during his career on the pitch. As a manager, he was rated highly by Arsene Wenger, who coached him at Grampus Eight and tipped him as a possibly successor to his reign at Arsenal. After five years managing his old Japanese club “Piksi” went to China and has been Serbia coach for two years.

Star player

Dusan Vlahovic has been on the radar of Premier League clubs after his freescoring form at Fiorentina. Eventually he moved to Juventus last year. He will lead their attack and provide their goal threat. Has only scored five times this season but plenty will be expected of him on the biggest stage.

Euro history

This is the first Euros they have qualified for as Serbia. If their World Cup form is a marker, they have qualified for three out of the last four finals but have not made it out of the group stages yet.

Are they a threat?

Finished second behind Hungary in their qualifying group. Aleksandar Mitrović and Sergej Milinković-Savić are now in Saudi Arabia but will be looking to show their class at the highest stage, while an attack with Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic will be trouble for most defences.

05:59 PM GMT

Tough group for Scotland?

Scotland look to have a job on their hands to progress from Group A. They were drawn alongside Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. They will play in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts Germany on June 14 in Munich. Here are Scotland’s group-stage fixtures:

14 June v Germany, Munich

19 June v Switzerland, Cologne

23 June v Hungary, Stuttgart

05:57 PM GMT

Good group for England?

It could have been much tougher for England. They have drawn Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark. Their opening game will be up against Serbia. What do you make of that draw England fans? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog. Here are England’s fixtures in the group stages:

16 June v Serbia, Gelsenkirchen

20 June v Denmark, Frankfurt

25 June v Slovenia, Cologne

05:54 PM GMT

Draw details

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia), Netherlands, France, Austria

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland)

Group F: Turkey, play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakstan/Luxembourg), Portugal, Czech Republic

05:51 PM GMT

Group F

Play-off winner C into Group F; Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxemburg.

05:50 PM GMT

Group E

Play-off winner B into Group E; Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine or Iceland.

05:49 PM GMT

Group D

Play-off winner A is into Group D, which are Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia.

05:49 PM GMT

Serbia in Group C

England’s final opponents are Serbia.

05:48 PM GMT

Group B

Italy are in with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

05:47 PM GMT

Group A

Time for the final pot. Switzerland are with Germany, Scotland and Hungary.

05:45 PM GMT

Group F

Czechia are in Group F with Portugal and Turkey and their opening fixture will be against Portugal in Leipzig.

05:45 PM GMT

Group E

Slovakia go into Belgium and Romania’s group. They will start against Belgium in Frankfurt.

05:44 PM GMT

Group D

The Netherlands are alongside France and Austria. Tasty group!

05:43 PM GMT

Slovenia in Group C

England and Denmark are joined by Slovenia. They will be England’s final opponents in the group.

05:42 PM GMT

Group B

Croatia join Spain and Albania in Group B and their first game will be against Spain.

05:42 PM GMT

Scotland in Group A

We are onto pot three. Scotland join Germany and Hungary. Scotland will play Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

05:40 PM GMT

Group F

Turkey are in the same group as Portugal.

05:39 PM GMT

Group E

Romania are in Group E with Belgium.

05:39 PM GMT

Group D

France are joined by Austria and they will play each other in the opening match.

05:38 PM GMT

Denmark join England in Group C

It is Denmark who join England in Group C but they will not play each other in the opening game. They will take on each other in matchday two.

05:37 PM GMT

Group B

Albania join Spain in Group B and they are B4.

05:37 PM GMT

Group A

Pot two is under way as Hungary are drawn into Group A alongside the hosts Germany. They are A3 so they will not take on Germany in the opening game of that group.

05:35 PM GMT

Group F

Portugal are the final team from pot one drawn and they are F3.

05:34 PM GMT

Group E

Belgium are in Group E as E1.

05:34 PM GMT

Group D

France will be in Group D as D4.

05:33 PM GMT

England into Group C

Gareth Southgate’s men are drawn into Group C as C4, which means they will play their opening game in Gelsenkirchen. What a great name for a city!

05:32 PM GMT

Group B

Spain are drawn into Group B as B1 meaning they will play in the opening game in that group.

05:31 PM GMT

Group A

As the hosts Germany go automatically into Group A and will play in the opening game of the tournament.

05:30 PM GMT

Here we go

Finally the draw is here.

05:27 PM GMT

Reminder of the pots

Pot one: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot two: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot three: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot four: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off Winner A, Play-off Winner B, Play-off Winner C

05:25 PM GMT

05:23 PM GMT

05:21 PM GMT

05:18 PM GMT

05:12 PM GMT

05:09 PM GMT

05:06 PM GMT

04:58 PM GMT

04:45 PM GMT

The ceremony is set to start in around 15 minutes time at 17:00 GMT, with the draw itself beginning around 20 minutes later.

04:44 PM GMT

France team guide

Manager

Didier Deschamps has been in charge for 11 years after taking charge in 2012. He has kept Les Bleus’ players on the same page and managed the talent of Kylian Mbappe. Has history in the Euros as a player, lifting the trophy in 2000. As a manager he is looking to go one better than 2016 when France were runners-up.

Star Player

By some distance, Kylian Mbappe is the player with the responsibility on his shoulders to bring the trophy back to France for the first time in 24 years. His hat-trick in the World Cup final last year only added to the weight of expectations on the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Euros history

On home soil they reached the final eight years ago but were defeated by Portugal despite Cristiano Ronaldo being injured early in the showpiece. Michel Platini was the star of the 1984 triumph which also in France, then in 2000 they defeated Italy in the final through David Trezeguet’s golden goal.

Are they a threat?

England’s biggest threat if Gareth Southgate’s team are to win the tournament. Harry Kane’s penalty miss helped them win at the World Cup last year and they have been ruthless in qualifying. It takes a certain type of mentality to keep scoring and win 14-0 like they did against Gibraltar.

04:36 PM GMT

Scotland team guide

Manager

Steve Clarke, 60, has been in charge since 2019 and has put together an impressive team. Experience in English football at West Brom and Reading as a manager himself but his work in Jose Mourinho’s staff while winning trophies at Chelsea has been invaluable.

Star player

Scott McTominay has been dangerous in role further advanced than he is used to at Manchester United. Even at Old Trafford, he showed with his goals against Brentford that he can find the back of the net.

Euro pedigree

They will be asked “Don’t Come Home Too Soon” again. They have never been further than the group stage although came so close in 1996 when they were on course for the quarter-finals until the Dutch scored a consolation against England. Defeat to Czech Republic was crucial during Euro 2020.

Are they a threat?

Yes. Beating Spain and Norway during qualifying shows what they are capable of. They are a match for any team when it clicks for them. They will be hoping McTominay is dangerous in his advanced role and John McGinn and Billy Gilmour give them control in midfield. That will be the key to making the knockouts.

04:30 PM GMT

Defending champions under new management

Italy will go into next year’s tournament attempting to defend their crown and it will Luciano Spalletti leading them in Germany:

Manager

Nobody saw this one coming. Roberto Mancini started the qualifying campaign to defend the title they won in 2021, then at the start of the season walked away from the job, opting to accept an offer from Saudi Arabia to take their national team. Luciano Spalletti is in charge after winning the title with Napoli last season but it is accepted it will take time for his methods to start working.

Star player

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella keeps possession for his team, shifting the ball upfield and supporting attacks. His passing will be important in the absence of Sandro Tonali, who will be suspended. It is no surprise that there was interest from Premier League clubs in Barella over the summer.

Euro history

Regardless of the turmoil behind the scenes, they remain current holders of the Henri Delaunay Cup and know their way around winning tournaments. It added to their 1968 triumph and they also reached the final in 2000 and 2012.

Are they a threat?

England defeated them home and away in qualifying, although both games were hard-fought. They have the Serie A illegal betting scandal hanging over them and denying them Tonali, but it would still be foolish to rule them out of putting together a decent run.

04:27 PM GMT

England team guide

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England to go all the way?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/z33tTNL7mn — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 2, 2023

Manager

Gareth Southgate’s future was uncertain after the World Cup last year but he chose to carry on. There will again be questions over whether this will be the last tournament for a manager who has totally transformed the fortunes of the country’s football team in the last seven years in charge. He has a settled squad and experience at three finals.

Star Player

Harry Kane has moved to Germany and has got off to a flying start in his career at Bayern Munich. So it will be a home tournament of sorts for England’s most prolific player, who has now scored 62 goals in 89 games for his country.

Euros history

They will be looking to go one better than Euro 2020 when they made the final and lost to Italy on penalties. Before that there was the infamous defeat to Iceland in Nice during a period where the 1996 summer when football was coming home seemed a distant memory.

Are they a threat?

Southgate has been reinforcing his message to players during team meetings at St George’s Park this season - they are going to Germany to win. After coming so close in previous tournaments, anything less than that will feel like failure.

04:17 PM GMT

04:11 PM GMT

Stats from Euro 2024 qualifying

The stars of EURO qualifying 🔥#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/huwO6s8iVu — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) December 2, 2023

04:07 PM GMT

How does the draw work?

The 24 qualifying teams are divided into four pots, according to their performances in qualifying. The best six teams – including Germany as hosts – will be in pot 1, the next six in pot 2, then pot 3 and pot 4.

Of the six teams in each pot, one will be drawn in each of the six Euro 2024 groups, with Germany already guaranteed their position as the first side in Group A. Each group will therefore contain one top-ranked team, one second-ranked team, one third-ranked team and one fourth-ranked team.

In addition, each team will be randomly allocated a starting position in each group. This is for administrative reasons, so that teams and organisers know which teams are appearing in which locations on which day.

There are five matches that Uefa has prohibited from taking place in the group stage of the tournament, should both teams happen to qualify. They are:

Bosnia-Herzegovina/Kosovo

Serbia/Kosovo

Ukraine/Belarus

Azerbaijan/Armenia

Spain/Gibraltar

04:05 PM GMT

Potential group of death for England?

There is quite a contrast in the perceived toughest and easiest draws that England could get in the next couple of hours:

Hardest draw: England, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy

Softest draw: England, Albania, Slovenia, Serbia

What do you make of that potential hardest draw? Would England make it out of that group? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog?

04:02 PM GMT

Play-off fixtures

21 nations have already directly qualified for Euro 2024 but there are three more spots up for grab. Those three places will be decided in March through play-offs, which include Rob Page’s Wales. Here are the details for what the play-off fixtures in March look like:

Path A

March 21: Wales vs Finland and Poland vs Estonia

March 26: Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

Path B

March 21: Israel vs Iceland and Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

March 26: Israel or Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

Path C

March 21: Georgia vs Luxembourg and Greece vs Kazakhstan

March 26: Georgia or Luxembourg vs Greece or Kazakhstan - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

03:58 PM GMT

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England 4/1

France 4/1

Germany 7/1

Spain 8/1

Portugal 9/1

Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, 14/1

Croatia, Denmark 33/1

03:55 PM GMT

03:53 PM GMT

Mike McGrath live from Hamburg

'There are dangers in the draw for England with Italy, Croatia and Scotland all potential opponents'



🎥 @mcgrathmike bringing you all the updates from the draw in Hamburg. #TelegraphFootball | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/r4XnakCkMz — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 2, 2023

03:49 PM GMT

03:45 PM GMT

Four questions for Southgate

Southgate

England are among the favourites to lift the Euro 2024 trophy in Berlin next July after a dominant performance in qualifying that included home and away wins over Italy.

However, despite Gareth Southgate’s remarkable job of raising performances, confidence and expectations around the England side, there remain some doubts about whether they can get over the final hurdle in major tournaments.

In this article, Telegraph Sport’s football news correspondent Matt Law examines four squad questions the manager must answer before Euro 2024.

03:40 PM GMT

The pots

Here is a reminder of the qualifiers (so far) and the pots they have been placed in. Seeding was based on their qualifying performance, rather than any wide metrics.

Pot one: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot two: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot three: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot four: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off Winner A, Play-off Winner B, Play-off Winner C

03:35 PM GMT

Home nations could be drawn together

England, Scotland and Wales could be paired together in Saturday’s Euro 2024 finals draw.

The Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg will host the draw ceremony, which gets under way at 5pm UK time.

Gareth Southgate’s England, runners-up at Euro 2020, will be one of the favourites to win the tournament, with in-form Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham set to be the shining light in a strong line-up.

Their performances in qualifying, where they topped Group C ahead of reigning European champions Italy, have earned them a place among the top seeds for the draw in what could be Southgate’s final bow as England manager.

Scotland are in Pot 3, while Wales are one of the 12 play-off hopefuls occupying three spots in Pot 4.

Rob Page’s side still have two big hurdles to overcome in order to join England and Scotland at the finals. They must first beat Finland on March 21 then also see off Poland or Estonia on March 26 to book their passage to Germany.

The placing of England, Scotland and Wales in different pots keeps open the possibility of them all being drawn together.

England faced Scotland in the group stage of Euro 2020 and Wales at the same stage at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. England and Wales also met at the group stage in Euro 2016.

From an England perspective, a ‘Group of Death’ would arguably include Denmark, the highest-ranked side in Pot 2, and the Netherlands or Croatia from Pot 3.

A rematch with Italy would round out a tough-looking pool for Southgate’s men, with the Azzurri alongside Wales in Pot 4.

Southgate, speaking after England’s final qualifier away to North Macedonia, said: “There looks like being really strong teams in Pot 2 and Pot 3 looks like it could be very strong. We’ve just got to be ready for whatever comes our way.”

Scotland were impressive in qualification, finishing runners-up to Spain in Group A and booking their place in Germany with two matches to spare.

Pot 1 also contains last year’s World Cup finalists France, a Portugal team who won all 10 of their qualifying matches and a vulnerable-looking host nation Germany, who sacked their coach Hansi Flick in September following a 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan.

