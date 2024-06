England to face Denmark at Euros - did you know?

[Getty Images]

The free-kick scored by Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard in the semi-final of Euro 2020 at Wembley is the only goal that Denmark have scored against England at a major tournament.

Thursday's Euro 2024 group match will be the fourth encounter between the nations at a European Championship or World Cup. Denmark failed to win any of the previous three meetings.