England are expected to beat Brazil and that shows how far they have come

Jude Bellingham is the engine room of this new-look England - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Gareth Southgate sat the England squad down earlier this week at their training base, St George’s Park, and reminded them just how far they have come.

The comparison he made was with November 2017, the last time The Three Lions played Brazil, also at Wembley, when they earned a gutsy goalless draw just seven months before the World Cup.

As bravely as England played, with a bunch of young players on show, just as they had been in another goalless draw against Germany in another prestige friendly a few days earlier, it was also claimed it exposed the gulf between Southgate’s side and the leading football nations.

In the event, at that tournament in Russia, England went all the way to the semi-finals – further than both Brazil, who went out in the last eight, and Germany, who crashed and finished bottom of their group.

Back in 2017, Germany were number one in the world in the Fifa rankings and Brazil were second. England? They were down in 12th place. Fortunes have changed. England are third, Brazil are fifth but are now damaged, fragile and inexperienced - with 11 uncapped players in the squad – and, with a Copa America looming, have lost three of their first six World Cup qualifiers.

Germany? They have plummeted to 16th amid an existential crisis in their national team ahead of hosting this summer’s European Championships.

What does it mean? Well, rankings do not quantify to trophies and despite the apparent slow slide in the fortunes of the Brazilian national team and the narrowing of the gap they have yet again won more than England since that downturn began – triumphing as champions at the 2019 Copa America while Southgate lost out on penalties to Italy in the last Euros. And silverware obviously means more than ranking points.

Incidentally, while Southgate keeps being told that England are the favourites to win the tournament in Germany and have the strongest squad, France are still ahead of them in the Fifa rankings and Belgium – next Tuesday’s friendly opponents - are just behind. Just saying.

But rankings are an indicator of progress and whatever his detractors think, Southgate has made great strides in transforming England’s prospects and he knows, more than anyone, that it is now about finally winning a first major tournament since 1966. Southgate has not shied away from that.

“I always refer the players to the progress they’re making,” Southgate said of this week’s meeting. “The fact we have overcome a lot of hurdles as a team and created quite a bit of history in terms of knocking down some fixtures that have been hurdles over the years.”

Southgate likes to remind players of the progress they are making - PA/Mike Egerton

Saturday evening’s meeting will be England’s 27th with Brazil and while they may be in transition, with a new coach, Dorival Junior (it was supposed to be Carlo Ancelotti) and while they may be depleted with a raft of injuries – as Southgate is also hampered by – necessitating debuts in defence and while they may not be the power of old and while they may not even be wearing that beautifully iconic yellow jersey… they are still Brazil. And in all those meetings England have only won four times (losing 11) so another victory would be significant and timely.

“So that’s a great challenge for us to put another marker down as a team,” Southgate said as he compared the side he fielded in 2017, which was only his 14th game in charge with this being his 92nd, just three behind Sir Bobby Robson, to the one he hopes to take to the Euros.

One of the survivors, John Stones, suggested one key difference.

“We didn’t realise or believe enough that we were better than them at that point and we’d not come up against them before, this group hadn’t anyway,” the defender explained. “So, what we got out of that game was at the time really positive and I think when you look back, we could have done a lot of things differently and better and believed more.

“We are excited and believe we can go and win against the best because, you know, we spoke for many years now about getting into that elite group or the world’s number one team and to do that we’ve got to beat the best teams and players.”

Stones: We want to be world's best - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

For all of the debate – much of it misguided – over Southgate’s management it is belief that has been that indefinable quality England have lacked in big moments in big games. And that goes back decades. It also goes back to that semi-final in Russia against Croatia, maybe even the last Euros final against Italy but the disappointment felt in losing in the quarter-finals to France in the last World Cup was so sharply felt that it suggested England do now possess it. They know they should have won.

Yes, there were tactical issues that can be debated also – especially against Italy – but it is indisputable that England are transformed under Southgate. Just ask other national team coaches what they think.

Claiming a high-profile win over Brazil, even if it is just a friendly, will reinforce that even more especially if it is achieved without the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka who are definite starters in Germany.