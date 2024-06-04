Phil Foden (left to right), Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - England's Euro 2024 squad player-by-player verdict

England will be looking to go one better than the last European Championship when they reached the final and lost on penalties. Gareth Southgate has chosen his 33-man training squad to prepare for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany this summer where he is targeting a first major English triumph since 1966.

Southgate has had issues with the fitness of his defenders, while there are plenty of in-form attackers for England to choose from. Back-up goalkeeper is also a dilemma. Here is the verdict on the pool of players he will choose from:

Goalkeepers

Caps: 61

His kicking will start attacks for Southgate, taking the ball from his own six-yard area into midfield with an accurate pass. Coming off the back of an excellent final part of the season form-wise.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Four

Not playing at Arsenal, with just one Premier League game since Christmas, but he is a valuable member of the goalkeeping department with his relationship with other keepers and training standards.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: None

Drafted into the squad in March after injury to Sam Johnstone, the uncapped keeper was dropped by Vincent Kompany for the final 10 games of Burnley’s relegation campaign but is still thought of as a big talent.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: One

Back in the Palace team after Sam Johnstone’s injury and part of their stunning end to the season – clean sheets in the wins over Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa. More than three years since he won his only cap.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Defenders

Caps: 82

Lifted the Premier League title this season and his displays in the important matches of the season show he is still at the top of his game at 33 and has the pace to match forwards in one-on-one situations

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: 47

Can play at left-back which will be important given the injury issues in that area. Coming back from being sidelined himself and had a dip in form earlier in the campaign but still an important senior player.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Three

His form for Villa reaching the Champions League has been superb as a centre-back but he also showed in his three England caps that he can play in both full-back positions. Calm defender who will provide good cover.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 71

Has been at the heart of the defence for England’s finest days under Southgate and, fitness permitting, will be a starter. Not in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up for the last six games of the season before returning for the FA Cup final.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: 63

Southgate has always stood by Maguire when fans turned against him or he was out of the United team. He has been out injured but will be back in the England team this summer if fit.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: 10

Timed his return from injury just right. Picked in 5-0 win over Villa which was his first start since his knee problem, having come off the bench in wins over Manchester United and Wolves. Rusty against Bosnia but will get better with matches.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 14

Made the emotional return to St George’s Park in March, four years after he suffered a serious knee injury on those pitches. Can play across the backline which gives Southgate an option given his injuries.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: None

Called up for the March internationals but not given his first cap, then came off the bench against Bosnia. His form for Everton has put him on the radar of the bigger clubs in the Premier League and beyond.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 31

Southgate’s first-choice left-back has not played for England all season and has been out since February with a hamstring injury. Recent setback meant no action at the end of the campaign and linking up with squad shows how important he is. Positive signs of being on plane.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: One

Breakthrough year for the centre-back, whose emergence meant Liverpool did not target an emergency signing in January when others were injured. Last season, he was on loan at Bristol Rovers but he is now in the England squad, largely for experience.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: Six

Has developed his game since the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi as manager, even though it tailed off for Brighton under the Italian. Dunk’s caps this season have come five years after his last appearance, back in 2018.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Midfielders

Caps: 24

Huge boost to see him back playing after injury for final part of the season. Yes, he can cover right-back, too, but it should be his ability to control games and his passing range that gets him into this team.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Two

Comes into the camp on back of man-of-the-match performance in the FA Cup final where he scored the decisive goal. Looked at home on the international stage against Belgium – he looked physically developed. He is a wildcard pick but what a talent.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 50

David Moyes suggested recently the £105 million paid by Arsenal in the summer would prove to be a bargain. Rice has such an important role for club and country, protecting his defence but breaking forward and setting the pace of the game.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: One

Has impressed in camp and during cameo against Bosnia. Was playing for Blackburn until the January transfer window but looks at home on the big stage with his range of passing from central midfield. Palace manager Oliver Glasner has used this huge talent very well.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 0

Has not played as much as Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott recently but has shown a growing maturity over the last couple of seasons and has been in the FA system up to Under-21 level.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 13

Such a good member of the squad at the World Cup, where he trained hard and was a valued part of the group despite not being a first-choice player. Has enjoyed a good season at Chelseas despite the team struggling.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Forwards

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Caps: 29

England will be pinning their hopes on him. Has been playing slightly deeper for Real Madrid recently, similar to his England role, but he gets everywhere around the pitch. Has been consistent all season.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Eight

Has hit the 20-goal mark this season and looked good at stages of the last international break. The extra three positions could work in his favour in a competitive area of the squad for wide positions.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: Three

He has an X-factor that could see him make an impact off the bench in Germany. It pushed him ahead of Jordan Henderson in the battle to get in the provisional squad, with his displays all season commanding attention.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: 33

Will surely be starting for England during the Euros. The question for the Football Writers’ Association player of the season is where his best position is under Southgate. Unfinished business after injury for the Euro 2020 final.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: 36

Started against Real Madrid in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final, which shows his standing in the City team when on top form. But was unused sub in Cup final and Southgate has offered no guarantees of a squad place. Good off the bench against Bosnia though.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: Two

Gordon played very well against Brazil and it was enough for Southgate to have another look against Belgium off the bench. Has been in excellent form for Newcastle since and has the potential of being a good impact sub.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Caps: 90

Has suffered an injury scare but will be back at full tilt for the Euros, hopefully. Bundesliga heartbreak for him but it can still be a huge summer for his country. He is integral to how England attack, as he often drops deep.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Seven

Was an important assist against Belgium during the last international break. His form dipped for Spurs after that but he also set up a goal on the final day of the season. Fought to be fit for the World Cup and will now battle for a place at the Euros.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: Three

Has to go to Germany after his form this season and first England goal on his first start. Turns up in the big moments while his team-mates have struggled. He is rising to every occasion since leaving Manchester City and is commanding a place on the plane. Will be good if matches to go penalties. Importance to Southgate

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 32

His direct running from the right will be an important part of England’s attack as they look to go one better this time around. He pulled out of the squad to face Brazil and Belgium as a precaution, but has been back on form for Arsenal.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Two

Scored during the last international break, one year after his England debut, but then went the rest of the season without finding the net. He is still a good back-up option for Southgate and can take an excellent penalty in a shoot-out. Importance to Southgate.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 12

He scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in the Premier League. These numbers speak for themselves and he deserves his place on merit and on sheer weight of goals this season.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

